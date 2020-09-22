HENDERSONVILLE — Brent Rowe ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns last Friday night as the Hendersonville Commandos defeated Lebanon 27-10.
Hendersonville also forced six turnovers.
“Their running backs are good,” said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry. “The fullback zone play give us problems all night.”
But Lebanon got the first break of the game. After being forced to punt on their opening drive, the Blue Devils recovered the fumble on the return to give them possession at the Hendersonville 19-yard line.
On the first play after the turnover, Eli Clemons’ pass was deflected and intercepted by the Commando defense at the 7-yard line. The Commandos were then forced to punt as well.But the kick was short and hit a Blue Devil player, and the Commandos recovered. Four plays later, Rowe rambled 62 yards for his first touchdown of the night.
Lebanon marched right back down the field, but was held to a 23-yard field goal from Sean Redmon, cutting the lead to 7-3.
After another short punt from the Commandos, the Blue Devils had great field position at their own 49-yard line. After quarterback Jalen Abston connected with running back DeQuantay Shannon for a 28-yard gain, the Commando defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs.
Again, the Commandos went back to their running game. On 4th-and-1 from the Lebanon 47-yard line, David Johnson ran around the left end and tiptoed into the end zone to increase the Hendersonville lead to 14-3.
The Devils again came right back down the field. Abston connected on a long pass, this time with Anthony Crowell, taking the ball to the Commandos 19-yard line.
Two plays later, however, running back Brandon Martin fumbled, and the ball was returned by Josh Ferguson to the Blue Devils’ 10-yard line. Two plays later Hendersonville quarterback Luke Manning ran into the end zone,but fumbled the ball out of the end zone for a touchback giving Lebanon the ball again.
Three plays later Abston connected with Kemontez Logue for a 50-yard touchdown to close the gap to 14-10.
After forcing another Commando punt, and behind the running of Shannon, the Blue Devils got to Commandos’ 32-yard line. Just as the half expired Abston threw a pass into the end zone for Logue that tipped off a couple of Commando defenders, almost into his hands, but fell incomplete.
On the opening drive of the second half, the Commandos again went to the running game. This time it was an eight-play, 74-yard drive with Rowe picking up the last 37 yards for his second touchdown of the game. The extra point from kicker Andrew Martin was no good, leaving the score at 20-10.
On Lebanon’s second play of the half Abston was intercepted by a diving Stevie Mack.
The Blue Devils’ defense stiffened and forced a 39-yard field-goal attempt from Martin that was missed wide left.
Eli Clemmons ran for 36 yards on the first play of the next Lebanon drive. However on 4th-and-7, and trailing by 10 points the Blue Devils were forced to go for the first down. Shannon was stopped for a 5-yard loss, turning the ball over on downs.
Hendersonville then put the game away with a 15-play, 66-yard drive that ended with Johnson’s second touchdown of the game, this one from 3 yards out, increasing the lead to 27-10.
Lebanon had one final drive to the Hendersonville 8-yard line but Abston was intercepted for the third time, this time by Daniel Smith.
“Jalen is a very talented quarterback, but he is just a sophomore, and he made some nice throws,” said Gentry, “But a few throws got away from him tonight.”
Abston threw for 263 yards and a touchdown.
With the loss Lebanon fell to 0-2 in Region 4-6A play and 2-3 overall. The originally scheduled game at Beech this Friday has been cancelled. The Blue Devils will now host Fairview at 3 p.m. Saturday at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
