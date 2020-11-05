WATERTOWN — Southside’s boys couldn’t overcome a slow start Monday night in losing their season opener to Watertown 31-20.
The Saints lost a starter to injury during pregame warmups and turned to a fifth-grader for big minutes. Southside fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter and only sank a pair of free throws in the second as Watertown went up 24-2 by halftime. The Saints finally got their first basket in the third and trailed 35-8 going into the fourth.
Marcus Reynolds racked up 18 points for the Purple Tigers.
Aiden Warden notched nine points for Southside while Gus Parker, Trevor Sanford, Maddoz Foreman-Lin, A.J. Hartless and Evan Pfaff each finished with two and fifth-grader Jordan Desir a free throw.
