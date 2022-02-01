Over the years we’ve had plant species knocked back due to insect or disease pressure.
I think of how the chestnut tree was decimated by a blight that was brought to the United States in the early 1900s. Chestnuts were used from everything to barns, furniture and even homes.
I’m afraid that we’re going to see the slow decimation of the ash tree. Ash can pretty much be used for anything, but the one thing that is the most popular is baseball bats.
The emerald ash borer was first introduced to the US in the early 2000s. It’s believed to have come in from some packing material from Asia. Since its introduction, it has completely covered about half of the US territory. They have slowly started wiping out ash forests all through the Appalachia Mountain range and are slowly making their way west.
There are ways to help minimize the spread of the emerald ash borer. First, don’t transport firewood from outside your county, especially if you are in a quarantine county. This insect can lay its egg in firewood, and if we’re moving it from county to county, we can transport it to new areas.
It can fly around half of a mile from where it was born, but it’s spread mostly by people transporting firewood, logs or even nursery trees.
Secondly, don’t buy firewood from anyone selling it from outside the state or even outside of your county. You may have seen that, at parks, now you are required to only purchase firewood from local places or even the local park itself. This is not a money-grabbing thing. It’s to prevent new areas from getting the emerald ash borer.
Thirdly, educate yourself and your neighbors. Know what an ash tree looks like and understand the signs of when they are starting to succumb to this boring insect. You will normally see branches start dying and D-shaped holes along the bark. Within a couple of years of being infested, the trees will normally die.
If you have a large forest, it will probably be cost prohibitive to try and save all the ash trees on your property. In one of my fields, I have already seen a few showing signs of the emerald ash borer.
There are a few options, and some must be applied by a certified pesticide applicator. No insecticides are 100% effective against this boring insect, but you do have a few options. Systemic insecticides have shown some response in keeping them at bay. One of the main ones are the tree and shrub drenches containing Imidaclopid. There are also a few injectable options, but those are the ones that need to be applied by a certified pesticide applicator.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.