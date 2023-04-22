A fire caused an evacuation of Wilson Central High School on Monday afternoon.
“A small fire developed in one of the culinary classrooms,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “The fire alarm was pulled, and it caused an evacuation for about 30 minutes. The fire department arrived and checked it out.”
No injuries were reported after the fire was put out, and students were allowed to return to class after the initial evacuation.
“It was a portable burner that somehow caught fire,” Barker said. “The evacuation lasted about 30 minutes. The students went back inside, and the school went about its normal day.”
There was no damage that could be seen.
“I went out there and there was no visible damage inside the classroom,” Barker said.
“There was not any damage. I didn’t even get a whiff of a smoke smell, but that was about an hour after it happened.”
The evacuation of the students went smoothly.
“Everything happened very quickly,” Barker said. “Our culinary department — especially at Wilson Central — is very experienced and very good. When you’re dealing with culinary equipment like a burner or a stovetop, there are things that will happen along the way.”
