Wilson Central High School

A small classroom fire caused a 30-minute evacuation of Wilson Central High School on Monday.

 

A fire caused an evacuation of Wilson Central High School on Monday afternoon.

“A small fire developed in one of the culinary classrooms,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “The fire alarm was pulled, and it caused an evacuation for about 30 minutes. The fire department arrived and checked it out.”

