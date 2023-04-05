The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Christy Hughes, a sixth through eighth-grade teacher at Mt. Juliet’s West Wilson Middle School ...
Name …
Christy S. Hughes
School …
West Wilson Middle
Age … 39
What grade/subject do you teach?
Sixth through eighth grade math and reading intervention (RTI)
How long have you been in education?
10.5 years
How many years have you taught at your current school?
This is number six.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school?
Eakin Elementary in Shelbyville.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of?
I used to own a PBR (Professional Bull Riders) rodeo bucking bull named Octane.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)?
Hand embroidery, shopping, binge watching TV, reading fantasy novels, meals with friends and family
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail?
I have the opportunity to work in small groups, and sometimes individually, in order to meet students where they are at and work to bring them up to levels more in line with their peers.
I am not tied to a pacing guide or strict list of standards. I get to dive deep into instruction based on student needs and fill academic gaps.
Often times, my particular case load of students have a large spectrum of outside factors that may have had a detrimental effect on their learning. Building relationships in my smaller classes has really given me the chance to gain trust and given these kids the space and time for more attention than their larger classes, but also, an adult in the building who they know without a doubt will go to bat for them against anyone.
Class size matters, and I am thankful for the opportunity to grow the at-risk demographic in my room.
How would you describe your teaching style?
I am a demonstrator/facilitator. I show how to do a skill in a variety of ways. Then, I manage learning for students in a way that allows them to create and discover both with a group/partner, then independently. For lack of a less cliche’ educational phrase, “I do. We do. You do.”
And there are countless methods and strategies for all three.
This works well in my small groups/stations instruction.
Stations give me an opportunity to work with specific students on specific skills that others might not need or be ready for.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated?
I love a good lesson opener that gets kids out of their seats. From basic “find the problem that matches your answer” around the room, to a “would you rather” question that correlates to our topic where students move to the response they select.
I love using kinesthetic opportunities that allow students to move.
One of my favorites is when they have to physically hop through a long division problem laid out on the floor with painters tape.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach?
Co-teaching, either in RTI intervention or special education inclusion environments changes you.
I dreaded having someone else in my classroom to work with students other than me until I was blessed with some of the most talented co-teachers ever.
I was afraid of how we would work together, if they would do things my way, or if they would do anything at all.
We ended up working seamlessly together (after figuring out some kinks) and provided better small-group instruction to all students and were able to provide excellent opportunities to our students not working on grade level that combined both of our teaching styles.
Now, I yearn to have another teacher or an educational assistant in all my classes to help provide much-needed services in all content areas.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path?
I didn’t. This was the last thing I wanted to do. I even got a degree in interior design to avoid doing this.
But it wasn’t right.
God put me right back in education over a decade ago, and here I am, where I should have been the whole time.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching?
Hands down, without a doubt, (it’s) watching a struggling student hit a goal … that sweet, little, slightly-embarrassed smile they get when they pass a level, make a previously unattainable grade, or overcome a defeating obstacle.
Even the small wins are actually big wins to many, knowing that child is better today than they were yesterday because of the tools I showed them how to use.
What is the most challenging part of teaching?
It’s apathy and entitlement. The fast-growing levels of student apathy are making it more and more difficult to motivate.
I can handle a tough principal any day, but an apathetic student who thinks they are above the work and the rules will be society’s downfall.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career?
Comparing my first year to the current one, I see individual students with specific needs more than I do the whole class.
I am more instinctive now and can pinpoint holes a bit quicker.
I now see a need to pre-teach rather than re-teach, and my patience for nonsense has gotten incredibly thick. It’s amazing what I can tune out.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward?
I worry about the profession moving forward. Between the increasing demands of parents, changes in local administration, and the state making decisions without the best interest of students in mind, I worry that the good ones will leave in droves.
I myself have considered other careers, but I am not ready to leave just yet.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why?
I would promote better representation at the local and state levels of government in order to provide appropriate and beneficial legislation for public education in our Tennessee, specifically related to resources, class sizes, and teacher retention.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you?
John Esslinger and Fran Unland. John Esslinger from West Elementary showed me that a sense of humor is a requirement in this field.
To this day, I model my own bellringers off what I did for Mrs. Unland in eighth grade at Mt. Juliet Junior High.
She was doing daily spiral review before it was a thing.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching?
Home visits hit you like a ton of bricks, and you never forget the impact they have on how you treat your students and run your classroom.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you?
Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher?
I want to be remembered as fair to a fault.
I want my students to remember how even the small wins in our class made them feel like a success, and I want my fellow teachers to always be able to say I gave them all the support and knowledge I could share.
