Safeco Insurance has recognized Smith Insurance & Investments as a Safeco Ignite Elite agency based upon outstanding performance and partnership.
Fewer than 10% of independent agencies nationwide that sell Safeco personal lines products receive the honor. Achieving that status reflects an agency’s success and its commitment to serving customers as a trusted advisor.
“We are honored to be a Safeco Ignite Elite agency,” said Neel Smith, owner of Smith Insurance & Investments, LLC. “Smith Insurance has represented Safeco Insurance since 2016, and we are proud of our strong working relationship and our shared commitment to helping our customers protect what matters most to them.
“Achieving that status gives our agents access to special resources and programs that allow us to provide even better service, guidance and expert advice to our customers.”
Smith started Smith Insurance as a new insurance agency in Lafayette in May of 1998. Since that time, the agency has focused on providing outstanding customer and claims service along with offering competitive pricing for auto, home, farm, business, specialty products and life insurance.
In April of 2012, Smith Insurance opened another agency office in Lebanon.
In business since 1923 and based in Boston, Massachusetts, Safeco Insurance sells personal automobile, homeowners and specialty products through a network of more than 10,000 independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. Safeco is a Liberty Mutual Insurance company.
