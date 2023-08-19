When Glass Creek Apartment Resident Lex LaRocca left for work last Saturday morning, she’d never expected to get a message asking her if she and her cats were okay.
When LaRocca learned that a building within Glass Creek Apartments was on fire, something told her she needed to get home. She quickly scrawled a “closed for emergency” sign for her studio door and ran to her car.
“I drove back home, and all I saw was smoke from a mile away,” LaRocca said. “When I finally got to the gates at Glass Creek, they wouldn’t even let me in. I had to park outside and run towards where my apartment unit was. The whole time, I was just crying and trying not to break down as I watched my building just smoke and burn, not knowing if my cats got out or not. That’s the only thing that I’ve been worried about.”
Since Saturday afternoon, donations have been flooding in to help the 47 residents of Glass Creek Apartment building 400.
“It’s been a really difficult week,” LaRocca said. “It’s definitely one of those things that you think will never happen to you, and then, when it does, you’re just stuck in a state of absolute disbelief.”
Her belongings and her apartment are not the only things LaRocca has lost since Glass Creek Apartment building 400 caught fire. Her cats, Koi and Tilly, have been missing since Saturday.
“My priority is finding my cats,” LaRocca said. “I know, eventually, I’ll get everything back. I’ll replace things. But I can’t replace my cats.”
LaRocca has still been unable to go into the building as her apartment was on the third floor.
“It is mostly gone,” LaRocca said. “From the ground where we can see, I can’t see anything into my apartment unit. The first and second floor tenants are being allowed in (Thursday) for a two-hour window to see what they can salvage. Third-floor residents keep being told that the building is going to be demolished, so we still have no idea if we’re going to be allowed to go up and see if we can salvage anything. That’s particularly hard for me, because my cats are still missing. I don’t know if they’re still in the building or if they escaped.”
LaRocca has asked clean-up crews and building inspectors to keep an eye out for cats in the building while they were inside. Since the fire, she’s been working through what’s happened and trying to find her lost pets.
“We’ve all been struggling a lot with the loss of our belongings,” LaRocca said. “Even though it’s been almost a week, it’s still hard to wrap our heads around. We’ll be out, and we’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, I have that in my apartment. Oh wait, I don’t have an apartment anymore.’ I’ve found myself doing that quite a bit.”
Many of the residents, like LaRocca, were new to the building.
“I know that at least five or six of the units had just been moved into, including mine,” LaRocca said. “I had only been in the apartment for two weeks, and then, that happened. All of us were just getting a fresh start in a new place, and now, we have no place.”
LaRocca said that many of the residents have banded together.
“A lot of the residents didn’t know each other before the fire, and now, we have a pretty tight-knit community where we’re trying to help each other out as much as possible,” LaRocca said.
Like many organizations across Mt. Juliet and Wilson County, MJ4Hope has been working to raise funds to help residents like LaRocca since Saturday.
When executive director Amy Breedlove received the alert about the fire, she immediately reached out to members of the MJ4Hope board to set up a donation button on the website.
As of Wednesday, MJ4Hope had raised more than $40,000 to help the residents of Glass Creek building 400. The organization also donated an additional $10,000 to residents out of its disaster relief fund.
Breedlove went to Glass Creek Apartments on Monday to give relief applications to residents in order to know their needs.
“They’re just in shock,” Breedlove said. “They don’t have anything. Some people have nothing. That’s the sad part of it.”
