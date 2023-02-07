NEW YORK — It’s been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon.

Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.

