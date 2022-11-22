NEW YORK — Snoop Dogg is getting a big-screen biopic.

Universal Pictures announced on Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg’s life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. The film will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.”

