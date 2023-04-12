Solomon Solomon passed away on April 2, 2023, at age 78.
The memorial service is on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Interment will be held in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens following the service.
Solomon (Sawa) Solomon was born in Baghdad, Iraq, in 1944 from a Timari ancestry. His great grandfather was Malik Youkhanna Badawi of Timar.
In 1962, Solomon moved to the United States, settling in northern Michigan. Four years later, he moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in liberal arts in 1969.
In 1985, Solomon moved to Chicago, Illinois, where he developed an intense interest in modern Assyrian history.
The following year, his articles started appearing in Assyrian publications in the U.S. and Britain, but especially in Nineveh Magazine, published by the Assyrian Foundation of America in Berkeley, California. He received much encouragement from its editor, Julius Shabbas.
The subject of his articles, almost always accompanied by rare photos, deal mainly with personalities, events, and places in our century. A list of Solomon’s books include: “The Assyrian Levies,” “A Short History;” “A Family History;” “Prominent Assyrians” (published in 2001), a biographical book on modern personalities; and “Chapters from Modern Assyrian History” (published in 2002).
He was married to Joan, and she passed away in 2015. His step-son, Timmy, passed away in 2016.
He volunteered for Tennova Healthcare for more than 15 years.
He is survived by: his sister, Khatoon of Fort Wayne; his brothers, Joseph and David of Tampa, Florida; his step-son, Tom of Lebanon; along with 19 nephews and nieces, and 44 grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
