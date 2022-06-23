Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick wears many hats between his posting at the police station and the pulpit at Cloyds Cumberland Presbyterian Church, but he’s trying something new as singer-songwriter.
Hambrick is quick to admit that singing has always been important to him. He just never though he would actually produce an album.
“I have been singing since I was a kid in the church,” Hambrick said. “I grew up singing in different choirs and groups with a gospel perspective, but I have always loved music and different genres of music.”
The 60-year-old police chief had dipped his toe in the water but had never dove in completely on his own.
“This is my first solo project,” Hambrick said. “My brother did a CD a few years back, and we did a song together on that project. As far as a full project though, this is my first.”
The project all got started when acclaimed Nashville songwriter Don Poythress invited Hambrick to join him on a podcast.
“I was asked by Don if I would consider coming and doing this project,” Hambrick said. “Part of that project was a podcast, where I am telling stories from my police career. Then, we wrote songs inspired by those stories. That is how it came to be.”
Poythress was not the only big name in the music industry to get involved on the project.
Leslie Satcher — a singer and songwriter who has written for the likes of Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Vince Gill — also joined the team. Hambrick said that he was humbled working with those artists.
“I’ve said a few times that if Sesame Street hadn’t already had the song, ‘One of these things is not like the other,’ that we could have written that first,” Hambrick said jokingly about working with such talented people. “It was an honor and a privilege to work with them.”
The trio started the project in May of 2021. They recorded the album at a studio in Franklin on Hambrick’s vacation days.
“Everything was good right from the get-go,” Hambrick said. “What amazed me more than anything was just how fast we could write the songs.”
Describing the creative process, Hambrick said that he “would have the idea ready. Then, we would change a thing here or there.”
Hambrick indicated that he wanted to make the CD personal. He even asked his granddaughter, Erin, to sing with him on one track.
“It’s a song entitled, ‘Talk About it Now,’ ” Hambrick said, and like all the songs on the album, it stems from a personal experience. “That song is from when I was on third shift. I was patrolling around. I drove by and saw something that caught my eye in the cemetery. A man was sitting under a tree in the cemetery with a gun. Long story short ... we were able to help. I began to talk to him and listen to what he had to say.”
The police chief shared a line from the song.
“The first line says, ‘I know you are hurting ... I know you’re down, but couldn’t we just talk about it now,’ ” Hambrick said. “If someone is going through something depressing, I want to talk to them about it.”
Not every song has a drawn-out storyline, but all the songs are inspired by an event. One song that matters deeply to Hambrick is a dedication to two Mt. Juliet police officers who were slain in the line of duty almost 20 years ago.
“People that have been here a while, they will know what ‘Two Good Men’ is about,” Hambrick said.
The song honors Mt. Juliet Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Dep. John Wayne Musice. Mundy and Musice were killed in 2003 as they attempted to lay stop sticks near exit 226 on Interstate 40 in response to a cross-state pursuit that began in East Tennessee. Mundy and Musice’s deaths inspired Hambrick to not only write the song but to put his money where his mouth was, so he’s donating proceeds from the album to Middle Tennessee Concerns of Police Survivors.
“It is an organization for the families that have survived the death of an officer in the line of duty,” Hambrick said. “The Musice and Mundy families will forever be a part of that, so we wanted to establish that connection and make sure that a part of the proceeds are benefiting that organization.”
