Adam Sorey of the Mt. Juliet High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter was named the state winner of the Tennessee FFA Agriscience Fair “Effects of Every Day Household Cleaning Items On Rust On My 1951 John Deere Model G” at the 93rd Tennessee FFA State Convention, which was held in Gatlinburg.
The award was earned after competing against the top individuals and teams from across Tennessee.
Sorey is now eligible to represent Tennessee at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October.
The agriscience fair recognizes student researchers studying the application of science principles and emerging technologies in agricultural contexts and enterprises. Participants must conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture, food, and natural resources industries and present their findings to a panel of judges with a display and report.
Students can compete in the agriscience fair in the following categories: animal systems, environmental services/natural resource systems, food products and processing systems, plant systems, power, structural, and technical systems, and social science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.