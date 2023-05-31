MJHS FFA-SOREY PHOTO

Mt. Juliet High School’s Adam Sorey won the Tennessee Future Farmers of America Agriscience Fair.

 

Adam Sorey of the Mt. Juliet High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter was named the state winner of the Tennessee FFA Agriscience Fair “Effects of Every Day Household Cleaning Items On Rust On My 1951 John Deere Model G” at the 93rd Tennessee FFA State Convention, which was held in Gatlinburg.

The award was earned after competing against the top individuals and teams from across Tennessee.

