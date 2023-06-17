AP STORY-SBC PHOTO

Rick Warren, founding pastor of Saddleback Church in Southern California, responds to Southern Baptists’ refusal to let the megachurch back into the denomination for having women pastors during a news conference on Wednesday in New Orleans. Thousands of Southern Baptists are meeting for the final day of their annual meeting.

 AP Photo/Peter Smith

NEW ORLEANS — The Southern Baptist Convention has refused to welcome Saddleback Church back into its fold, rejecting an appeal by the California megachurch over its February ouster for having women pastors.

Southern Baptist church representatives at their annual meeting here also rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, which is led by a woman pastor.

Bharath reported from Los Angeles.

