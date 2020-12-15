Southside’s boys defeated Forks River 48-34 last Saturday.
The Saints rebounded from an 11-6 first-quarter deficit to lead 28-19 by halftime and 39-28 going into the fourth as they improved to 5-6 going into last night’s scheduled home game against Tuckers Crossroads.
Mason Bryan led Southside with 23 points, most of which came off steals caused by the Saints’ pressure defense.
Aiden Warden threw in three 3-pointers for his nine while Gus Parker put in eight, A.J. Hartless four, Jordan Desir three and Gavin Mayfield a free throw.
Southside’s fifth-and-sixth-grade team edged Forks River 37-35 on a steal and coast-to-coast layup by Desir with 40 seconds left. The Bulldogs missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Saints improved to 6-1.
The Saints led 24-19 at the half of the back-and-forth game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.