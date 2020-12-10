Southside’s boys beat Union Heights, 35-22, Monday night.
The Saints led 9-5 following the first quarter, 22-8 at halftime and 30-8 through three periods as they improved to 4-6.
Gus Parker and Trevor Sanford each scored seven points for Southside while fifth-grader Jordan Desir dropped in six, Mason Bryan five, A.J. Hartless four and Aiden Warden, Gavin Mayfield and Parker Johnson two apiece.
Southside is scheduled to host DeKalb West at 6 p.m. today.
