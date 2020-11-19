HARTSVILLE — Coming off losses to West Wilson and Carroll-Oakland, Southside’s boys got back on the winning path Tuesday via a 38-17 verdict at Satterfield Middle School.
The Saints led 7-3 following the first quarter and 22-5 at halftime as they improved to 3-4.
Mason Bryan fired in 15 points to pace the Saints while Gus Parker put in 11, Trevor Sanford six, Evan Pfaff three, A.J. Hartless two and Aiden Warden a free throw.
Southside will be off until after Thanksgiving. A scheduled game tonight with Gladeville will be postponed until later in the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.