Southside’s boys held host Winfree Bryant to four second-half points Tuesday night as the Saints rallied to a 24-21 win.
Following an 8-8 first-quarter tie, Winfree Bryant went up 17-10 by halftime. Southside slipped in front 20-19 going into the fourth quarter as the Saints closed the contest with a 14-4 run to improve to 2-1 for the season.
Mason Bryan led Southside with 11 points and five steals before fouling out with three minutes to play. Aiden Warden also struggled with fouls, exiting with five minutes left after sinking three 3-pointers for nine total. Trevor Sanford threw in three and Gus Parker a free throw.
Southside will host West Wilson today with the girls playing at 6 p.m.
MJ Middle boys hold off WJB rally
Mt. Juliet Middle’s boys held off a fourth-quarter rally by host Walter J. Baird 38-34 in the Blue Devils’ season opener Monday night.
The Golden Bears, now coached by former Friendship Christian girls’ high school coach Jeremy Hawks, led 15-5 following the first quarter and 20-5 at halftime. It was 33-15 through three periods before Baird outscored the visitors 19-5 in the fourth.
Trey Majors scored nine of his 11 points in the first quarter for Mt. Juliet while Tanner Bolton tossed in 10. Braden Sanders finished with five points and Nick Ware, Logan Barney and Ronin McNamara four each.
Dameon Calloway collected 12 of his 17 points in the second half for Baird while Jordan Jewell scored all six of his tallies in the fourth. Jordan Lawson and Ethan Schweer each finished with four second-half points and Kalib Gilbert a fourth-quarter three-pointer.
Warden’s four 3s lead Southside boys to first win
TUCKERS CROSSROADS — Southside’s boys stormed past host Tuckers Crossroads 43-16 Monday night.
The Saints led 14-5 following the first quarter and 26-7 at halftime as they evened their record at 1-1.
Aiden Warden fired in four three-pointers to lead Southside with 15 points. Trevor Sanford and Gus Parker each put in nine points, Mason Bryan five, Gavin Mayfield and Parker Johnson two apiece and Brayden Taylor a free throw.
Southside went to Winfree Bryant on Tuesday and will host West Wilson tonight.
