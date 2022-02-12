If you ask my kids, growing up, I made them only a handful of things for dinner … spaghetti, tacos, shepherd’s pie, vegetable soup, chili and pork chops.
I’ve had these six meals on rotation for the last two decades of parenting ... sprinkled in with fast food, of course. Or every once in a while, I was known to throw in a chicken casserole that I found on Pinterest.
As they got older, I must confess shepherd’s pie got squeezed out of the rotation, and frozen pizza took its place.
And when they all left home and I was now only cooking for me and the hubs, I literally started eating cheese and olives for dinner with a brownie and bowl of ice cream as my sides.
Therefore, since August, when our last left for college, my husband, who has been beside himself that my already lackluster rotation has come to a screeching halt, has taken it upon himself to start cooking.
He cooks spaghetti now … at least twice a week, if not more … nothing else … just spaghetti.
And I’m going to be completely honest and say that his spaghetti making is literally driving me crazy … no lie … crazy.
If he stops at the grocery for milk, he buys spaghetti. If I go shopping, he texts me to buy spaghetti. If I place an instacart order, he reminds me to order spaghetti.
“Do we have spaghetti? I don’t think we have any spaghetti. Can you pick up some spaghetti, or should I?”
If I protest that we already have boxes and boxes of spaghetti, he will argue with me that he already used those or inquire, “Why does it make you so mad to just buy more?”
And it’s just not the fact that I now have a pantry full of spaghetti that enrages me. It’s the fact that spaghetti — in my humble opinion — is not a meal for just one person.
The making of spaghetti requires the big pot for boiling of the spaghetti, the smaller pan for the browning of the meat, a can opener for the spaghetti sauce and the colander for the draining of the spaghetti. That’s not to mention the microwave plate to defrost the meat and various spatulas, other utensils and, of course, that spaghetti utensil that doesn’t have a name.
By the time he is done making spaghetti for one, because I don’t even like spaghetti, my entire kitchen looks like a blood bath, and my sink is full … while I sit there eating my olives, one at a time, out of the jar, seething.
Then he says, “Hey, since I cooked, will you clean up?”
They say when the kids all leave home that couples either grow closer or get divorced.
My husband’s newly-acquired, spaghetti-making enthusiasm is definitely not bringing us closer. But then again, my screaming at him whenever he even utters the word spaghetti ... well, I can also understand why that one day might be valid grounds for divorce.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
