When the Special Olympics USA Games kick off in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, there will be a contingent representing Wilson County that joins the other 150 athletes from Tennessee.
Earlier today, the group from Wilson County departed Smyrna Airport in chartered, private jets that are bound for the Sunshine State, where they will square off against thousands of other athletes from around the country.
The athletes will compete in flag football, swimming, bocce ball and bowling.
To train for the flag football competition, the team has been practicing at College Hills Church as it seeks to cement its strategy at the national games.
“We’ve been practicing for almost two years,” said Frazier Frans, the flag football team’s center and rusher. “We haven’t really seen anything on the other teams that are out there. We have our game plan. Basically, we tried to figure out our strengths and weaknesses and put it all together.”
At this point, the only thing standing between the athletes and the field is anticipation.
“I am ready to get out there,” Frans said.
The games provide a chance for the athletes to meet other competitors from different parts of the country.
“I am excited about meeting other athletes that are going to be there,” Frans said of the national competition.
Other athletes who Frans has faced have only been from Tennessee, so he is really looking forward to meeting athletes from places he’s never been to.
Along with Frans, seven other athletes from Wilson County will compete on the flag football team. There will also be some locals participating in the swimming, bocce ball and bowling competitions.
Laura Beth Atwood will hit the pool. Emily Burkett will be on the bocce ball court. Meanwhile, Lydia Firlotte will be knocking down pins at the bowling alley.
When the athletes aren’t competing, the allures and draws of Orlando become the activity. They will get to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom theme parks, along with an athlete dance party.
On Thursday, it was announced that the competition would be lifting the vaccine requirement for delegation members attending the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. According to reporting from the Orlando Sentinel, the state of Florida had threatened to sue the games for $27.5 million if the requirement was not lifted.
The flag football games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Swimming will take place in the Rosen Aquatic Center. Bocce competitions will be held at Disney’s Coronado Springs, and the bowling takes place at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center. Times for each team and contestants vary, but the many of the competitions will be streaming throughout the week.
An opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will air on ABC, ESPN3, and the ESPN app.
