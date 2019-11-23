Blue Devils rally, block late Red Hawk shot for 2-0 start

Lebanon’s boys seemed to find an energy drink early in the second half as the Blue Devils’ ratcheted up their defense to turn a 14-point deficit into a 63-61 win over Stewarts Creek at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
After a back-and-forth first quarter saw Stewarts Creek take a 20-19 edge, the Red Hawks dominated the second quarter which ended when Bryce Jackson’s three-point brick somehow rolled in at the buzzer for a 41-31 lead.
Stewarts Creek opened a 45-31 lead before the Blue Devils revived themselves with 94-foot defense, taking a 51-50 led when Kobe Tibbs’ steal became Jeremiah Hastings’ three-pointer late in the period. The Red Hawks were back in front 53-52 going into the fourth quarter.
“Stewarts Creek really came out and played well,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “We were trying to mix some things up defensively which I thought would cause them problems. I probably overcoached them in the first half.
“Second half I called on those seniors when we got down 14. They’ve got a lot of experience. They took it personal and they did a great job of flying around on defense and creating some turnovers. Stewarts Creek is going to be really good. They’ve got some young guys - they start two sophomores - and we were able to expose that a little bit in the third quarter.”
The scoring pace slowed in the fourth, but Lebanon took the lead for good 57-55 with 2:42 left on a driving layup by big man David Greene, who led the Blue Devils with 24 points.
A Greene putback and Jamar Kynard’s transition layup opened a 61-55 lead going into the final minute.
But Stewarts Creek connected on a couple of three-pointers and Lebanon misfired from the free-throw line to set up a tense situation in the final 10 seconds. But the Red Hawks missed a couple of shots, the latter of which was blocked by Kynard, to send the Blue Devil faithful home happy as LHS moved to 2-0.
“When we were up six and had the ball, I thought we were in a good spot,” McDowell said. “But as well as we shot free throws the other night against Cookeville at the end of the game, we didn’t. But we made enough stops at the end.
“Jamar stepped up. He didn’t have his best game, especially in the first half, but he bounced back… David Greene got frustrated the other night, got in some foul trouble. Our guys knew he could score inside and they were calling on him and going to him and he did a great job of carrying us tonight.”
Kynard scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth quarter while Malcolm Logue notched nine, Tibbs and Hastings seven each, Polo Phillips four and Gaven Reasonover two.
Trevor Chatman’s 20 points led Stewarts Creekwhile John Townsend sank three 3-pointers on his way to 19.
Like the girls’ game preceding, the Blue Devils were boosted by a big crowd on a school night against a non-rival team in November.
“Our community’s always supported us,” said McDowell, an LHS graduate. “Our students were great tonight. They helped fuel us on there when we were making the run in the third quarter. It’s harder to play when there’s not those fans in the stands. Our guys fed off that energy.”
Lebanon will face a former rival Tuesday night when Riverdale visits Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court.
Wildcats get second win of week
GLADEVILLE — Three Wildcats scored in double figures Thursday night as Wilson Central’s boys won for the second time during the season’s opening week 68-58 over visiting Shelbyville.
Wilson Central led 15-11 following the first quarter, 32-21 at halftime and 49-38 through three periods.
Caleb Lawrence sank three 3-pointers to lead Central with 18 points while Jordan Beard and Adler Kerr each threw in 13. Caleb Berman bagged a pair of threes as he and Maravich Bond scored six apiece while Conner Miller finished with four and Daniel Beard two.
“We played a lot of guys again,” first-year Wildcat coach Michael Teeter said. “We ran the floor a lot better. We had a lot of easy transition buckets because we ran the floor.
“We had 14 assists, so we found some guys well.”
Wilson Central will travel to Stewarts Creek on Monday night in Smyrna.
Pruitt, Abner lead Bears past Siegel
MT. JULIET — Will Pruitt and Riggs Abner combined for 42 points Thursday night to lead Mt. Juliet’s boys past Siegel 80-61.
Pruitt poured in 24 points, hitting 10 of 14 free throws. Abner added 18 while Gage Wells sank three 3-pointers on his way to 11. Isaac Thompson, Jacob Burge and Mo Ruttlen each scored six points while Charles Clark finished with five, Blake Stacey three and Hayden Potts two.
The Golden Bears led 19-11 following the first quarter, 38-32 at halftime and 57-51 going into the fourth as they improved to 2-0.
Mt. Juliet will play host to Ravenwood on Monday night.
