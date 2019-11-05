Hendersonville 41 Mt. Juliet 14
MJ | 0 | 0 | 0 | 14--14
Hend | 14 | 14 | 14 | 0--41
First quarter
HHS - Logan Spurrier 5 run (Andrew Martin kick), 11:00.
HHS - Brent Row 1 run (Martin kick), 4:13.
Second quarter
HHS - Ellis Ellis 34 run (Martin kick), 11:09.
HHS - Keon Stafford 18 run (Martin kick), 6:10.
Third quarter
HHS - Spurrier 28 run (Martin kick), 6:58.
HHS - Jordan Chandler 24 pass from Drew Hohenbrink (kick failed), 2:16.
Fourth quarter
MJ - Osize Daniyan 24 pass from Griffin Throneberry (Tyler Johnson kick), 9:25.
MJ - Conlin Baggott 1 run (Johnson kick), :47.
Team statistics
MJ HHS
First downs 12 13
Rushes-yards 30-131 46-259
Passing yards 87 55
Comp.-att-int. 9-18-1 2-6-0
Punts-yards 4-25.5 2-37.5
Penalties-Yards 13-132 10-90
Fumbles-lost 3-2 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Mt. Juliet:Conlin Baggott 16-69, Griffin Throneberry 13-51, Tayshaun Thompson 1-11. Hendersonville: Logan Spurrier 12-68, Drew Hohenbrink 9-51, Ellis Ellis 2-45, Keon Stafford 7-39, Brent Rowe 7-25, Jordan Chandler 4-25, Noah Carmean 2-13, Luke Manning 1-0, Hilton Porter 1-(-5), Team 1-(-2).
PASSING--Mt. Juliet: Griffin Throneberry 5-9-0-69, Stephen Swoner 4-9-1-18. Hendersonville: Drew Hohenbrink 2-6-0-55
RECEIVING--Mt. Juliet: Malik Bowen 4-45, Tayshaun Thompson 2-20, Osize Daniyan 1-24, Devin Palmer 1-3, Jamari Sowell 1-(-5). Hendersonville: Logan Spurrier 1-32, Jordan Chandler 1-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS--Hendersonville: Andrew Martin (blocked).
