CU cross country men finish 8th at Fast Cats Classic

OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The Cumberland men's cross country team finished eighth out of 15 teams at the Fast Cats Classic last Saturday.
The Phoenix posted 206 points good enough to finish ahead of NCAA Division I opponents Austin Peay, Kennesaw State and Tennessee State.
Joel Barlow, a junior from Wilson Central, finished in 12th place, the best finish for the Phoenix, with a time of 26:18.
Junior Seth Vaquero came in 44th place with a time of 27:28 and freshman Denis Kiplagat finished right after Vaquero at 27:30.
Senior Jerry Rojas finished in 75th place at 28:07 and freshman Kevin Griffin finished seven seconds later coming in 80th.
Sophomore Eric Sparks and junior Carlos Angeles-Solis finished 120th and 124th, respectively, with times of 30:19 and 30:49.
The race featured 162 runners that completed the 8K.
Cumberland's next meet will be at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Oct. 26.
