Lebanon's Mulaski signs with Bryan College basketball

Lebanon High shooting guard Allissa Mulaski (seated at center) signs to play basketball for Bryan College on Monday morning. Seated with the senior are (from left) brother Chandler, parents Joe and Jannie and brother Noah Mulaski. Standing are Devilette coach Cory Barrett and Bryan coach Jason Smith. Allissa Mulaski will join Noah at the Dayton, Tenn., school, where he is a sophomore on the Lions' men's basketball team.
