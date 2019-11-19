Second-quarter blitz sends the Commanders to DII-A semifinals

Friendship Christians blitzed the visiting Columbia Academy Bulldogs with 24 points in the second-quarter en route to a 45-19 victory in the Division II-A quarterfinals Friday night at Pirtle Field.
The Commanders were in position to score another touchdown, but Justin Seagraves fumbled while picking up a first down and the Bulldogs recovered.
"First half was the most complete half we have played all year," said Commanders coach John McNeal. "The second half we were able to score quickly and then play some younger guys the rest of the game."
Seagreaves got the scoring going for the Commanders, connecting with Cade Holcombe on a 19-yard play-action pass for a touchdown on the opening series of the game, giving Friendship a quick 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs' offense was not quite as potent as it was a week ago against Mt. Juliet Christian, when it scored 69 points. After picking a first down on their offensive play, the Bulldogs were forced to punt on their first two drives. Friendship's defense held the Columbia Academy offense to 99 yards rushing.
The Commanders increased their lead to 14-0 when Drew Porter lined up at quarterback and ran around the left side untouched for a 33-yard touchdown. Porter and Seagraves shared quarterback duties for the Commanders.
The Bulldogs finally got their wing-T offense going. Aided by a facemask penalty on the Commanders, Columbia Academy drove 69 yards in nine plays as fullback Max Ballard scored from 15 yards to cut the lead to 14-7. That would the closet the Bulldogs would get for the rest of the game.
Porter's arm got the next score for the Commanders as he flipped a short pass to Dorian Champion, who made a few moves and outran the Bulldog defense for a 63-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 21-7. Champion then intercepted Bulldog quarterback Bryant Beranek at the CA 41-yard line. The Commanders failed to cash in on the turnover as Seagraves fumbled and the Bulldogs recovered.
After forcing a punt, Seagraves scored his first touchdown on the ground from 5 yards making the score 28-7. Jaheim Robinson would get into the scoring act. After forcing the Bulldogs to punt again, Robinson scored on a 9-yard run with just 23 seconds left in the half.
Instead of taking a knee or running out the clock to end the half. The Bulldogs decided to throw, and Jack Martin intercepting Beranek, returning the ball to CA 12-yard line. Neill Kane came on to attempt a 29-yard field goal that was good, making the halftime score 38-7.
"We put the game plan in during the bye week," said McNeal. "By Thursday we were tired of practicing and ready to play."
Seagraves capped off the scoring for the Commanders with a 30-yard run on the first play of the second half.
Beranek was able to get the Bulldogs into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter. He connected with Franklin Walker on an 89-yard catch and run, then Chris Whitney on a 12-yard strike to end the game.
With the win Friendship advanced to the Division II-A semifinals for the third consecutive season. The Commanders will face Davidson Academy, which has beaten the Commanders the last two times the teams have played.
"They have beaten us the last two time we played (30-23 in Week 5 and 39-27 in last year's state championship game)," said McNeal, whose Commanders have never lost a state semifinal in five previous appearances. "The game is on our field and we will be ready."
Friday's game versus Davidson Academy will be at 7 p.m. at Pirtle Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.