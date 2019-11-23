A bicentennial is an incredible milestone for any community, but even more special when that community is "home." Two hundred years ago -- in 1819 -- the City of Lebanon was "officially" established. Much like today, there were celebrations taking place as a new city was on the horizon. I wonder if those men and women gathered in 1819 had any idea of the success this community would one day experience. I wonder if they knew the history it would make and the obstacles it would overcome in this country; so young at the time itself. I hope that their anticipation of the things to come was as great as the pride it brings me to be a part of such a historical, vibrant community.
Lebanon is a special place in Wilson County. So much of our county's history is nestled within its borders. At the center of the city, a statue of General Hatton stands tall; alluding to the city's historical significance in the overall tapestry of our nation and the obstacles it has overcome. The historical town square encircles the statue with businesses, restaurants and brightly colored artwork. The steeple of Pickett Chapel can be seen to the east; a champion in our community for civil rights and unity. The clock tower at Cumberland University chimes high above the hustle below and greets students from all over the world. Everywhere you turn, there is a piece of the past woven into everyday life. So much of who we are today, is because of who we were yesterday.
I wrote an article recently in regards to Major David Wilson, the namesake of Wilson County. In that article I stated the following and I feel it's important to reiterate it again as we take the time to view the history of Lebanon -- the county seat of Wilson County: "Not every part of our history is good, as there have been challenges over the course of those 220 years in our nation and our county but good has come from our dedication to overcoming obstacles as a community -- as a family." In a time when the nation is so divisive, and history is often viewed through the lens of a modern progressive culture, it is important to remember three things: the realities -- both good and bad -- of where we came from; thanksgiving for the present; and the opportunities for growth in the future.
In the bicentennial speeches of Gerald R. Ford stored in the National Archives, there is a particular speech that stood out to me when composing my thoughts on our own community's bicentennial. The speech was made at the Centennial Safe Opening Ceremony in Sanctuary Hall of The Capitol on July 1, 1976. In that speech, President Ford said the following: "We look back to the evening of July 4, 1776. It was then, after the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, that the Continental Congress resolved that Franklin, Adams and Jefferson begin work on a seal as a national symbol. We are all familiar with the front part of that great seal. But the reverse side, which also appears on every dollar bill, is especially instructive. It depicts a pyramid which is not completed and a single eye gazing out radiantly. The unfinished pyramid represents the work that remains for Americans to do."
As the City of Lebanon, and Wilson County as a whole, continues to grow and evolve, there is still work to do. Our "pyramid" is unfinished and prayerfully, always will be. I pray Lebanon's next 200 years are every bit as historical and successful as the first. I am honored to serve as the county mayor and work alongside the citizens and leadership of this great community.
Randall Hutto
Wilson County Mayor
