There is much to celebrate in our past

Today, November 23, 2019, Lebanon celebrates the 200th anniversary of its city charter -- the official beginning of our great city. We are encouraged to remember the past so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past. But I think we should also study the past to remember the good things and to honor those who played a positive role making us what we are today.
We remember Neddy Jacobs, the first settler in this area, and David Wilson, for whom Wilson County was named, and General Robert Hatton, a famous Civil War soldier.
All of these people and many others are worthy of being remembered and honored, but some more recent people, places, and events should also be remembered.
Churches have always played an important role in our community from the beginning. First Baptist, First Methodist and First Presbyterian just to name a few. I want to mention Picketts Chapel also. It was one of the first churches where whites and slaves worshipped together but also played an important part as a meeting place for the early Civil Rights movement .
Some early industry in Lebanon were Texas Boot Co., brought here my Mr. Harry Vice, and the Lebanon Woolen Mills that employed so many local people and created blankets for the soldiers of WW II.
Later, Mayor William Baird was responsible for our first industrial park that was home to TRW, Hartmann Luggage, Custom Packaging, Toshiba and so many wonderful employers to our city.
I don't want to forget Danny Evins, who founded the Cracker Barrell Old Country Store and Restaurant here in our home town.
When remembering hospitals in Lebanon I recall Martha Gaston, Dr. Sam and McFarland Hospital, Dr. Robert Bone, and UMC recently purchased and expanded by Vanderbilt.
Education has always played an important role in Lebanon's history, from private schools like Cumberland University, Castle Heights Military Academy and Friendship Academy to public schools like Highland Heights and McClain Elementary to Lebanon High School and Wilson County High School.
There are so many educators who have played such important roles in the lives of so many of us who grew up in Lebanon. I think they can all be represented by the spirit of Mrs. Hattie Bryant, the first African America to teach in a white school in Lebanon.
I know I have left out so many people, places and things about Lebanon. I hope you will take time to visit our museums and historic places in our beautiful city.
Bernie Ash
Mayor of Lebanon
