I have this habit. I’ve had it all my life.
My husband calls it a character flaw.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
I have this habit. I’ve had it all my life.
My husband calls it a character flaw.
Besmirching my character, however, seems a rather harsh way of describing a trait I was born with. And, personally, I consider it more of a strength rather than a flaw.
My husband is a voracious reader. We have books everywhere, mostly legal thrillers and murder mysteries.
He’s always pushing his books on me and so, sometimes, I’ll read them just to appease him. I’ll read the first chapter, maybe the second chapter … and then I’ll turn to the back of the book and read the ending.
“What is wrong with you,” he shouts out when he sees me doing it.
“What … I can’t sit here all day and read all these pages,” I say. “I have other things to do.”
My time management technique has slowly seeped into our television viewing habits. Now that we are official empty nesters, my husband has decided we should watch Netflix series together. He will research new shows, pop the popcorn and get everything ready.
“It’s starting,” he will call out.
And once again, to appease him, I’ll sit through episode one … and then episode two. And then usually by episode three, I can’t take it anymore and start googling for spoilers.
Thirty minutes later, I know how it ends and will start playing on my phone.
“You read how it ends, didn’t you,” he asks.
I lie, saying, “No,” because this personality trait of mine seems to really bother my husband.
He responds, “I don’t know anybody else who does that. You need to get that checked. Seriously, are you a sociopath?”
Which is usually when I blurt out the ending, so we can both be put out of our limited-series, eight-episode, dubbed-Danish murder mystery, misery.
And at that point, you would think I actually killed someone by the way my husband acts. Grabbing his chest and wailing, “No, don’t tell me how it ends.”
After 27 years of marriage, I’ve come to realize that there are two types of people in this world … those who read the last page first and those who don’t.
And spoiler alert … one of them doesn’t make it.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.