To help prevent themselves from becoming the victim of a caller ID spoofing scam, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to remain vigilant, to never give out their personal information over the phone, and to look for red flags like requests for prepaid gift cards.

When Mt. Juliet resident William Berry’s wife woke up to a voicemail supposedly from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, his first instinct was that it was a scam.

“Before she did anything, I called the sheriff’s office, and said, ‘I just wanted to verify you had someone by this name,’ ” Berry said. “As soon as I hung up, she got another call from these people. I told her I would take care of it. She had a migraine headache and didn’t feel well.”

