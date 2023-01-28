When Mt. Juliet resident William Berry’s wife woke up to a voicemail supposedly from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, his first instinct was that it was a scam.
“Before she did anything, I called the sheriff’s office, and said, ‘I just wanted to verify you had someone by this name,’ ” Berry said. “As soon as I hung up, she got another call from these people. I told her I would take care of it. She had a migraine headache and didn’t feel well.”
Berry was told that his wife had failed to appear in court twice, and that there was a $1,000 fine per event. The individual on the other end of the phone told him to come to the sheriff’s office to take care of the fine.
“I said, ‘When do you need it,’ and he says, ‘Right now, you need to be here right now,’ ” Berry said. “He said, ‘If you don’t, then, we’ll come out, and arrest your wife and take her to jail.”
The caller instructed Berry to stay on the phone. After getting changed, Berry informed the caller that he didn’t have $2,000 just laying there.
The caller told him that that was alright and that the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office could take gift cards.
“My focus was singularly on getting this taken care of, not letting her (his wife) get arrested,” Berry said. “Of course, she’s telling me that we did not get anything in the mail that was a summons to appear, and I was pretty confident that she was correct. All the red flags that normally did jump up just didn’t occur to me. I wanted to do exactly what they said, when they said and get this taken care of. I felt that once I got to the sheriff’s office, I would get all this verified.”
Berry was told to go to Lowe’s Home Improvement and to purchase four $500 gift cards. As he drove to the store and completed the purchase, he rationalized with himself that there was a reason that the sheriff’s office would ask for the cards. All the while, he stayed on the line with the caller.
“When I got back in my vehicle, they told me to give them the numbers off the cards so that they could validate the fact that they were real cards and that the money was there,” Berry said. “That made sense to me. I’ve never done anything with a gift card and didn’t know too much about how they worked.”
After giving the caller the number on the cards, Berry was told to wait as it was validated. He was told that there was something wrong with the cards, that the numbers had come back as used, and that he needed to purchase four more cards.
“I’m still in the mindset that I’ve got to take care of this and take care of my wife,” Berry said. “I go into Kroger, I got three cards because my credit card wasn’t giving me any more cash. They said that we’ll talk to the sheriff and that he should be understanding and work with you and the judge.”
Berry got back inside in his car and drove to the sheriff’s office. As soon as he pulled into the parking lot, the caller hung up.
He went inside and presented the gift cards.
That’s when the sheriff’s office told him that he’d been scammed.
“First thing I did was to call my bank to see if they could stop the payment on the cards,” Berry said. “The three or four minutes that they (the caller) said they were verifying it was all the time they need to be able to take that card and turn it into cash.”
Berry filed a report with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and was told that the money was gone and that sheriff’s office could not track the call because it had originated from outside of the United States.
However, the caller ID on Berry and his wife’s phones came up as the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
“That’s the part that I think I got the most tricked on, because I did the only smart thing I could have done, which was to call the sheriff’s office and try to verify something,” Berry said.
The sheriff’s office calls the scammer’s method of deliberately falsifying the information on someone else’s caller ID display to disguise their identity caller ID spoofing.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of that lately, because with technology there are apps out there that let you do that from your personal phone,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “There are anti-spoofing apps that are available to download that could shield your cell phone from receiving calls like that.”
To help prevent themselves from becoming the victim of a spoofing scam, Moore advises residents to remain vigilant, to never give out their personal information over the phone, and to look for red flags like requests for prepaid gift cards.
