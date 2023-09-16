Cumberland University athletics continued to earn honors for their work in the classroom during the 2022-23 with 17 teams earning NAIA scholar-athlete honors, the most in CU history.
Men’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s basketball, women’s tennis, women’s volleyball, women’s bowling, men’s golf, women’s soccer, men’s volleyball, men’s bowling, softball, men’s cross country, men’s soccer, wrestling, baseball and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field round out the 17 teams to earn the honor.
The athletic department finished last academic year with an overall GPA of 3.234 for the year with 104 student-athletes garnering a perfect 4.0 and 254 earning marks of 3.5 or better.
Men’s tennis led the way for the Phoenix with a 3.83 GPA. Women’s golf, women’s tennis, and women’s basketball each earned a GPA of above a 3.5 as a team.
In total 2,184 teams from across the NAIA, including 110 from the Mid-South Conference, earned this distinction. To be eligible each team would have to have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher during the 2022-2023 school year.
