Cumberland University announced the Class of 2022 for the Sports Hall of Fame, which includes three individuals Jake Williams (wrestling), Matt Greener (baseball) and Lisa Holloran Johnson (women’s volleyball) along with the 2004 baseball team.
Honorees will be recognized at the Hall of Fame dinner and banquet on Friday, October 7 at 6 p.m. in Alumni Hall on the CU campus.
Williams, a Rio Ranch, N.M., native won the program’s third and fourth individual national championships at the 149-weight class. He is a four-time NAIA All-American and a two-time Mid-South Conference champion.
Over his career, he collected 1,076 victories. His sophomore campaign, he finished 30-13 on his way to a sixth-place finish at nationals. He went on to win the national title in 2014, upending No. 1 Colby Crank from Bethany College in the championship bout.
Williams successfully defended his national title in 2015 with a 10-5 sudden victory in the first overtime over top-ranked Jake Ekster from Missouri Valley. He is the only wrestler in Cumberland history to win back-to-back national titles.
Greener left his mark with the Cumberland baseball program after leading the team to an NAIA national championship in the 2010 season. Greener was named the 2010 NAIA National Player of the Year, TranSouth Conference Player of the Year and a first-team All-American. He is the only player in school history to garner NAIA National Player of the Year honors.
He led the NAIA in home runs (27), hits (116), total bases (225) and runs batted in (101) that season. Those marks still rank amongst the best in program history. His .466 average that season is second best behind just Randy Stegall, 27 homers is tied for second-best behind Donnie Burkhalter, 101 RBI is best in school history and is second in hits.
The Jupiter, Fla., native collected nine hits in the World Series with one double, two home runs and 10 RBIs, including a grand slam in a 13-7 victory over Point Loma Nazarene on his way to the all-tournament Team. He put together three double-digit hitting streaks during the year, including a 30-game stretch from March 7-April 16.
Holloran played volleyball at Cumberland for five seasons from 1993-97. She earned the starting setter position as a freshman at CU and kept the spot for the duration of her time at CU.
She was an all-conference selection for each of the four seasons she spent on the court.
The five-year stretch she was a part of in the 1990s was the best five-year span in school history as the team went 168-47. The 1993 team claimed the Tennessee Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships with a 38-5 record.
Hollaran was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week four times throughout the 1997 season on her way to MSC Player of the Year honors and NAIA All-America accolades. She was the first player in Cumberland women’s volleyball history to garner All-America accolades.
The 2004 Cumberland baseball team, led by hall of fame coach Woody Hunt, was the first team in school history to win the NAIA national championship. The squad finished the year 59-21, defeating a 73-3 Oklahoma City team in the national championship game.
CU got hot at the right time just before the TranSouth Conference tournament. The team rattled off five wins heading into the conference championship before running the TranSouth tournament to claim the crown.
The team defeated rival Lee University in the Region XI tournament to clinch its trip to the super regionals. Cumberland swept Tennessee Wesleyan at Lebanon’s Veterans Park for the trip to Lewiston, Idaho.
Cumberland finished the season winning its last 20 ball games.
The team included CU Hall of Famer and All-American Chuck McFarlane, World Series MVP Donnie Burhalter, Caleb Barrett, Nick Thompson, Derek Depew, Vladimir Munoz, Chris Torres, Carlos Miranda, Tim Freeman, Phillip Cuadrado, Andrew Davis, Bryant Baines, Preston Potter, Victor Alvarez, Craig Moreland, Alex Gentry, Jared Garshnick, Jared Brown, Kenny Beesting, Josh Underhill, Jake Gray, Manuel Diaz, Andrew Carden, Dana Meyers, Eric Keller, Mark Henry, Chris Parades, Eddie Ortega, Daniel Etheridge, Devin Williams, Ricky Steakin, Mike Minkel and Josh Van der Weide. Hunt was assisted by Ryan Hunt, Kris Lammers, and Randy Stegall.
