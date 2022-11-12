Last June’s Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway started in the afternoon and because of two lengthy weather delays ended well into the night.

NASCAR has decided to run the 2023 race entirely in prime time as the June 25 event will go green at 6 p.m. and air on NBC, WSMV Channel 4 locally.

