Last June’s Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway started in the afternoon and because of two lengthy weather delays ended well into the night.
NASCAR has decided to run the 2023 race entirely in prime time as the June 25 event will go green at 6 p.m. and air on NBC, WSMV Channel 4 locally.
Last year’s race was also broadcast on Channel 4 as NBC took the broadcasting baton from Fox for its seasonal coverage. But after the race was delayed, it was switched to USA Network, NBC’s cable partner for sports.
Radio coverage will also move to Performance Racing Network, which handles events at all Speedway Motorsports-owned facilities. NASCAR-owned Motor Racing Network provides audio coverage at all other tracks except Indianapolis, which is done by IMS, which broadcasts all Indy Car events.
PRN will also cover the June 24 Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race. MRN airs all of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, including the June 23 Rackley Roofing 200 Craftsman Truck Series event at NSS.
The Xfinity race will start at 2:30 p.m. and the truck race at 7.
Audio can be live-streamed on Sirius XM and other apps, including TuneIn and the NASCAR app.
