KNOXVILLE — The U.S. diving trials for the 2024 Olympics will be held in Knoxville.
USA Diving awarded the competition to the Allan Jones Aquatic Center at the University of Tennessee.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
KNOXVILLE — The U.S. diving trials for the 2024 Olympics will be held in Knoxville.
USA Diving awarded the competition to the Allan Jones Aquatic Center at the University of Tennessee.
The trials, to be held in June 2024, will determine the American team for the Paris Games.
“We’re very excited to bring the trials to Knoxville,” USA Diving President Lee Michaud said. “The city has a rich history of hosting major events, and we’re thrilled to continue that in 2024. We were very impressed with the vision and enthusiasm they brought forth in their bid.”
More than 100 divers are expected to compete at the 1,284-seat natatorium; the specific dates for trials will be set at a later date. Pending U.S. qualification, the event is set to conduct events for both men and women in individual and synchronized 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform.
The U.S. diving team will be looking to build on the three medals it won at the Tokyo Olympics. China is the world’s dominant diving nation, claiming seven of eight gold medals and 12 medals overall at the Tokyo Summer Games.
Indianapolis hosted seven of the last 10 Olympic diving trials, including events that picked the teams for Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. Next summer, Indy will host the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in a temporary pool at 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Colts.
Knoxville has hosted several major USA Diving events, including the 2019 junior national championships and the 2014 national championship. This week, a TYR Pro Swim Series event is being held at the university pool.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.