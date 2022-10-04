NASHVILLE — A 28-point fourth quarter for East Nashville was too much to handle for Green Hill last Friday night, as the 3A top-ranked Eagles secured a 53-21 homecoming victory over the Hawks at J.J. Keyes Stadium.
“They are a tough football team,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “Felt like we competed with them for a little while, but then a couple things did not go our way.”
Both teams struggled to move the ball on each of their first two drives, but that changed thanks to a sudden change of possession. A read option play between Green Hill’s Cade Mahoney and Brax Lamberth was mishandledwith the football ending up on the ground and in the hands of an Eagle defender at the Hawks’ 30-yard line.
Taking full advantage of the opportunity, East Nashville quarterback Zacc Beard connected with wide receiver Frank Gordon on the next play for a 30-yard touchdown. Tony Lassiter’s extra point was no good, making the score 6-0 with 4:33 left in the opening quarter.
The following drive for the Hawks moved the chains once, but quickly stalled due to a sack. Sam Crickmar’s punt pinned the Eagles inside their own 10-yard line, but the poor starting field position would not slow down an East Nashville offense that was just getting started.
After gaining just 4 yards on his first five carries, running back Tre’Quan Waters flipped the field immediately with an 82-yard run on the first play of the drive. Two more carries by Waters set up a 2-yard quarterback sneak that put Beard into the end zone. An unsuccessful two-point conversion kept the score at 12-0 with less than two minutes left in the quarter.
A three-and-out by the Green Hill offense to begin the second quarter set up East Nashville with nice field position after a punt return and a penalty that placed the Eagles just 43 yards away from the end zone. On the third play of the drive, Beard found Gordon for a 34-yard score. Lassiter added the extra point, putting the Eagles up by 19 points with 9:55 left in the half.
Both teams swapped punts near the midway point of the second quarter which allowed the Hawks to flip field position and put their offense on the field at the Eagles’ 43-yard line. Two plays moved Green Hill to the 27 where on the third play of the drive, a Mahoney pass that was intended for Aaron Mattingly was tipped into the air and caught by Kaleb Carver, who sprinted into the end zone. Crickmar’s kick made the score 19-7 with 4:20 to go before the half.
Niko Duffie recovered an East Nashville fumble on a drive that moved into Green Hill territory but the Hawks were unable to take advantage of the takeaway, leaving the score at 19-7 after one half of play.
Green Hill received the second-half kickoff and started to piece together what turned out to be the longest drive of the night. Having burned over four minutes off the clock, the 10-play drive sputtered just shy of the red zone. Crickmar’s 41-yard field-goal try had plenty of distance but sailed wide left.
Three consecutive carries by Waters picked up a total of 23 yards and helped kickstart the first drive of the second half for the Eagles. Nearing midfield, Beard went deep down field to Gordon, who made a contested grab over a Green Hill defender, broke a tackle and made his way into the end zone for a 62-yard score. East Nashville had to settle for a 25-7 advantage after another mishandled PAT.
Trading three-and-outs and punts, the Hawks found themselves just 35 yards away from the goal line after the Eagles were forced to punt from inside their own end zone with a minute left in the third.
A perfectly executed screen pass from Mahoney to Carver on the first play of the drive placed blockers out in front of the senior wide receiver. Following his blockers right up the field, Carver recorded his secord score of the night. Mahoney found Sean Aldridge near the pylon for the two-point conversion, putting the score at 25-15 after three quarters of play.
An attempted onside kick by Green Hill was unsuccessful, leading to the Eagles having possession near midfield. Making their way into the red zone, a familiar combination connected for a fourth time as Beard found Gordon in the middle of the end zone for a touchdown. The two-point try came up empty keeping East Nashville’s lead at 31-15 with less than 10 minutes left.
A quick turnover on downs by the Hawks’ offense gave the ball right back to the Eagles. Four straight carries by Waters resulted in a 35-yard drive that was capped off by a 3-yard rushing touchdown. Gordon’s two-point conversion extended East’s advantage to 39-15.
Green Hill did not go down quietly as junior quarterback Garron Kamarata entered the game and connected on two long passes to Carver, the latter being a 38-yard touchdown. Kamarata’s pass on the two-point conversion was batted down, leaving the score at 39-21.
The Eagles added two additional scores in the final two minutes of the game. Waters recorded his second touchdown on the night with a 7-yard run followed by a Darius Fain two-point conversion. Leading 47-21, defensive back Frank Howard jumped a Kamarata pass and returned the interception 60 yards for the final six points of the game.
The Eagles’ offense exploded for 437 total yards of offense. Waters finished the evening with 282 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 35 attempts. Beard completed 6 of 9 passes for 148 yards. All four of Beard’s touchdown passes landed in the hands of Gordon, who compiled 142 receiving yards.
Carver accounted for all three Green Hill touchdowns, hauling in seven receptions for 154 yards. Mahoney finished 13-of-19 for 138 yards and two scores, while also leading the Hawks in rushing with 38 yards on five carries.
Green Hill (4-3) is back on the road this week as the Hawks return to Nashville to resume Region 5-5A play at Hunters Lane. East Nashville (7-0), which despite the win fell to No. 2 behind Alcoa in the latest Associated Press poll released yesterday, hosts Maplewood on Thursday.
