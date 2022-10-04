NASHVILLE — A 28-point fourth quarter for East Nashville was too much to handle for Green Hill last Friday night, as the 3A top-ranked Eagles secured a 53-21 homecoming victory over the Hawks at J.J. Keyes Stadium.

“They are a tough football team,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “Felt like we competed with them for a little while, but then a couple things did not go our way.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.