GLADEVILE — Ross (Melon Man) Chastain followed his pole win from Saturday with his first win of the season as he zoomed to his first win of the season Sunday night in the Ally 400 at a sold-out Nashville Superspeedway.

A threatening weather forecast gave way to a perfect evening with just a couple of non-stage caution flags.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.