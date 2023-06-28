GLADEVILE — Ross (Melon Man) Chastain followed his pole win from Saturday with his first win of the season as he zoomed to his first win of the season Sunday night in the Ally 400 at a sold-out Nashville Superspeedway.
A threatening weather forecast gave way to a perfect evening with just a couple of non-stage caution flags.
Chastain led early and again for a total of 99 laps, including the final 32 holding off Martin Truex Jr. by .789 seconds to clinch the 11th playoff spot. The runner-up in this race two years ago, he had been the points leader among drivers without a win.
A member of an eight-generation watermelon farming family in south Florida (east of Fort Myers), he did his trademark watertmelon smash on the start-finish line.
“I felt the speed. I felt the grip,” Chastain said in the media center with a piece of watermelon sitting on his lap an hour after the race. “If this or that doesn’t happen, we don’t win. .. To finally get an oval win on a circle track is awesome.
“When the sun went down, the Chevrolet came to life,” Chastain said. “I’ve heard other people say you can’t drive slow cars fast. And I’ve had fast cars here.”
“It was a good weekend all around,”” Crew Chief Phil Surgen said. “It means a lot to the team (Nashville-based Trackhouse Racing) to win in Nashville.”
“Ross showed he’s in really rare air in this series,” Trackhouse owner Justin Marks said. “Watching Ross do what Ross does... we saw tonight what kind of driver he’s capable of being.
“Tonight, he just did everything right, everything perfectly.”
Denny Hamlin finished third, defending champion Chase Elliott fourth and 2011 winner Kyle Larson fifth.
Chastain won his first career pole Saturday by turning in a speed of 160.687 mph.
The race began some 15 minutes early due to bad weather forecasted for later in the evening.
Chastain held the lead ahead of Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. until pitting under green on Lap 44. By the time the field pitted, Chastain was back in the lead with Reddic second, points leader William Byron third and Truex Jr. fourth.
With interference from lap car Noah Gragson, Reddick passed Chastain for the lead on Lap 62.Reddick held the lead until the end of Stage 1, his third stage win of the season, on Lap 91. In a far cry from the start of the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race the day before, there were no cautions during the opening stage.
Byron beat Chastain off Pit Road to take the lead on Lap 94. But Chastain and Truex Jr. mounted strong challenges with Chastain taking the lead going into Lap 100. Truex Jr. moved into the lead on the next turn around the 1.3-mile D-oval.
He held the lead until pitting under green on Lap 138, turning the top spot to Deny Hamlin. At that moment, Reddick lost a tire coming out of Turn 4 after having pitted for the race’s first unplanned caution on Lap 139. He had led 39 laps.
Hamlin pitted under the caution with Truex Jr. returning to the lead on Lap 142.
But a crash on the front stretch involving Ryan Blaney, who was hit by Kyle Busch, and several others in the pack marred the restart on Lap 147.
Hamlin and Truex Jr. battled for the lead on the Lap 153 restart with with the pair swapping leads until Hamlin opened a little breathing room by Lap 158 as the sun began yielding the track to evening shadow. That order held through the end of Stage 2 on Lap 185.
Hamlin was also first off Pit Road ahead of Truex Jr. before green resumed on Lap 193.
Chastain passed Truex Jr. for second place on Lap 227 behind Hamlin as the track began to cool under the man-made lights.
But Chastain wasn’t finished as he went low and passed Hamlin to reclaim the lead on Lap 231
The final green flag round of pit stops began around Lap 241. Chastain beat Hamlin out of the pits. Busch, who had to make an early stop for tires, stayed out and inherited the lead ahead of Alex Bowman and Gragson with Chastain fourth and Truex Jr. fifth with 50 laps remaining.
Gragson soon pitted with Chastain and Truex Jr. moving up a spot. Busch finally pitted on Lap 260 to hand the lead to Bowman,who finally made the trip down Pit Road on Lap 268 to put the Melon Man (Chastain) back in the lead with 32 turns to go.
Chastain threaded through three lapped cars to open some breathing room in front of Truex Jr., as both had to deal with the also-ran cars as the race moved into the final 20 laps.
NASCAR Cup Series Race — Ally 400
Nashville Superspeedway
Gladeville
Sunday, June 25, 2023
(1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300.
(6) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 300.
(8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300.
(14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300.
(7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300.
(5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300.
(22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300.
(23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300.
(11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 300.
(19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 300.
(20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 300.
(10) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 300.
(26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300.
(16) Ty Gibbs #, Toyota, 300.
(9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 300.
(25) Ryan Preece, Ford, 300.
(15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 300.
(12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 300.
(4) Joey Logano, Ford, 300.
(36) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 300.
(31) Harrison Burton, Ford, 300.
(28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 299.
(3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 299.
(17) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 299.
(21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 299.
(30) Noah Gragson #, Chevrolet, 299.
(24) Austin Cindric, Ford, 299.
(33) Michael McDowell, Ford, 299.
(29) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 298.
(2) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 298.
(18) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 298.
(34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 298.
(32) Brennan Poole(i), Ford, 297.
(35) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 297.
(27) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 296.
(13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 146.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.914 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 0 Mins, 7 Secs.
Margin of Victory: 0.789 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 24 laps.
Lead Changes: 21 among 12 drivers.
Lap Leaders
R. Chastain 1-42
W. Byron 43
C. Elliott 44
A. Bowman 45
D. Suarez 46
T. Dillon 47-50
R. Chastain 51-60
T. Reddick 61-93
W. Byron 94-97
R. Chastain 98-99
M. Truex Jr. 100-136
D. Hamlin 137-141
M. Truex Jr. 142-153
D. Hamlin 154-155
M. Truex Jr. 156
D. Hamlin 157-230
R. Chastain 231-241
C. Bell 242-244
B. Keselowski 245-246
K. Busch 247-258
A. Bowman 259-266
R. Chastain 267-300.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ross Chastain 5 times for 99 laps; Denny Hamlin 3 times for 81 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 3 times for 50 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 33 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 12 laps; Alex Bowman 2 times for 9 laps; William Byron 2 times for 5 laps; Ty Dillon 1 time for 4 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 3 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 2 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 1 lap; Daniel Suarez 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage #1 Top Ten: 45,1,24,19,11,9,8,5,20,16
Stage #2 Top Ten: 11,19,1,24,20,23,9,16,4,43
