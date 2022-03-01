Abner resigns at Green Hill

Cherie Abner resigned as Green Hill girls basketball coach following the Lady Hawks’ double-overtime loss to Station Camp in last Friday’s Region 5-4A game.
Abner had been the Lady Hawks’ coach since the school opened in 2020, going 14-11 the first year and 12-16 in the just-completed campaign which saw them pull off two upsets to win the District 9-4A tournament last week. The program advanced to the region tournament both years.
Green Hill had a four-game winning streak snapped against Station Camp, which also put her two-year mark at Green Hill a game below .500 at 26-27.
“It’s been a tough year,” Abner said Saturday. “I just don’t think my style of coaching — I’m a pretty demanding coach and I push the kids out of their comfort zone to help them grow and be better players — and I don’t think that’s welcomed at Green Hill.”
Combined with her 20 years at Westmoreland, she is 488-187 in her high school coaching career. In between, she coached Mt. Juliet Middle’s boys for three seasons, posting a 60-12 mark.
The Lady Hawks won eight of their last 12 games this year, including handing Cookeville its first loss of the season in the district championship game.
She said she plans to continue coaching.
“I’m definitely looking to see if I can take my coaching to somewhere else,” she said. “I’ve looking in to other jobs to see what’s out there.”
Abner had been planning this move for some time and Friday’s loss to Station Camp did not factor into the decision.
“I’m proud of my two years at Green Hill,” she said. “We accomplished a lot. A lot of people don’t understand how hard it is to start a new program, especially when you split Mt. Juliet and they had one of their worst years in their last year under a legendary coach like (Chris) Fryer. I’m just proud of what I’ve accomplished and I’m proud of these kids.”
Before going into coaching, Abner (playing under her maiden name of Cherie Stivers) set the TSSAA career assists record playing for Nashville Christian before putting her name atop the same category collegiately at Belmont. Both marks still stand.
