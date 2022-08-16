Jaylen Abston had been held out of Lebanon’s first two scrimmages with a slightly pulled hip flexor.
So when coach Chuck Gentry let him play in last Friday’s jamboree against Station Camp, the senior quarterback showed on the offense’s first play there’s nothing wrong with his arm, launching a 63-yard touchdown bomb to Anthony Crowell to ignite the Blue Devils to a 17-7 win at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
“He felt good,” Gentry said of Abston. “We just decided to hold him as precautionary doctor stuff. He was fine. He was mad at me because I wouldn’t let him play, let him run.”
A fumble recovery by linebacker Dylan Sneed set up a 5-yard scoring plunge by Sean Miller.
Sean Redmond kicked a 41-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead in the second inning.
Station Camp broke the shutout with a quarterback sneak for a touchdown in the final moments of the two-quarter contest as the Blue Devils turned their attention to this Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener at Antioch.
And with the opener in mind, the Blue Devils apparently suffered no new injuries, at least as could be ascertained immediately after the game.
“I think we got out of it pretty healthy,” Gentry said. “We started well. A little sloppy at times. But that’s what you get when you don’t prepare for something, you just game plan.
Got to play a lot of people. Everybody on our football squad — 87 varsity and 63 freshmen — got on the field tonight (in freshmen, junior-varsity and varsity halves).”
Another injury coming in was junior receiver/defensive back Brice Njezic, who had been wearing a boot since he was injured during 7-on-7.
“He’s good to go,” Gentry said of Njezic. “He’s on the bike and running and doing things so we expect to have him back before long.”
