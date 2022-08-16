Jaylen Abston had been held out of Lebanon’s first two scrimmages with a slightly pulled hip flexor.

So when coach Chuck Gentry let him play in last Friday’s jamboree against Station Camp, the senior quarterback showed on the offense’s first play there’s nothing wrong with his arm, launching a 63-yard touchdown bomb to Anthony Crowell to ignite the Blue Devils to a 17-7 win at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.

