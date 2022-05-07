After waiting out a nearly two-hour weather delay, Lebanon made quick work of visiting Cookeville in winning the inaugural District 9-4A tournament game 15-4 in five innings Thursday night.
Laina Knight drove in five runs on three hits — a first-inning double, a third-inning single and a fifth-inning homer.
Sarah Kizer and Alaina Smith had RBI doubles to support Knight’s home run in Lebanon’s four-run fifth which ended the game via run rule. Keeli Davis homered in the third.
Karlee Wright pitched five innings for the win, allowing four runs on six hits.
Lebanon, which scored in every inning but the second, finished with 15 hits, including three each by Knight and Kizer and two apiece by Smith, Wright and Aly Dickerson. Wright drove in three runs and Davis two.
The Lady Blue Devils will next face host/top seed Wilson Central in a game originally scheduled for yesterday but has now been pushed back to 7 p.m. Monday. Green Hill and Mt. Juliet were rained out of their game Thursday and planned to try again yesterday. If unable to play Friday, the Lady Hawks and Lady Bears will go at it at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex at MJHS.
Cookeville fell into the loser’s bracket and will play the Green Hill-Mt. Juliet loser at Wilson Central in a game originally set for yesterday but will now have to be pushed back to 5 p.m. Monday.
Watertown seeded second in tourneyRain is also plaguing the District 6-2A tournament at Westmoreland where the schedule has been pushed back by at least a day.
Thursday’s first-round games were moved to yesterday, weather permitting. Friday’s games were to be played Monday, as of Friday morning.
No. 2-seed Watertown was to take on No. 3 Smith County, followed by No.4 Cannon County against host-top seed Westmoreland. If those games weren’t played yesterday, they will be Monday with Watertown starting at 5 p.m.
Friendship ousted one game from State XII
MADISON — Goodpasture wiped out a Friendship Christian lead with six runs in the sixth inning to eliminate the visiting Lady Commanders one game short of a State XII appearance 8-5 in the Middle Region softball tournament Thursday.
The Lady Commanders scored two runs in the second and fourth innings to build a 4-0 lead and were up 5-2 going into the bottom of the sixth when the Lady Cougars pounced, ending Friendship’s season at 15-14.
Addi Ruffin’s two-run single put Goodpasture in front 6-5.
Charley Clark allowed nine hits in six innings to take the loss.
Friendship also finished with nine hits, including two by Clarie Miller. Elizabeth Miller, the Lady Commanders’ lone senior who drove in three runs, and Riese Huckaby had tow hits apiece.
