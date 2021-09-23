As the high school football kicks off the second half of its season this week, it’s safe to say all of Wilson County Schools’ teams are having good years.
Mt. Juliet is 5-0; Lebanon, Wilson Central and Green Hill are 4-1 and Watertown are 3-2. Even the private schools, Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian, aren’t that far off the pace at 2-3 with two of the Commanders’ losses one score or less.
And that’s with the new Green Hill High School opening last week, taking players from Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central and causing a ripple effect across the rest of the county. While the opening of a new school might cause a school or two to slip, that hasn’t happened here.
“We lost a lot of good football players,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “Wilson Central lost a lot of good football players. I’m proud of the football being played in this county.
“That’s a testament to the coaches and the players. And that’s a good reason we’re having a big-time game Friday night.”
That big time game is his Golden Bears, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by the Associated Press, hosting Wilson Central at Mel Brown Athletic Complex/Elzie Patton Stadium.
Another big game will take place about 10 minutes around the corner as Green Hill hosts White County in a key Region 5-5A matchup featuring two of the top running backs in middle Tennessee.
Watertown will step out of region for an interesting test at Upperman. Lebanon will travel to Lincoln County in a rematch of numerous playoff battles. Friendship Christian will host Maplewood in a regular-season renewal of a preseason scrimmage series.
Mt. Juliet Christian is off this week.
Wilson Central at Mt. JulietThe Golden Bears have dominated this series since Wilson Central’s last win in 2008. But throw the rivalry out, it’s a big game because of the Region 5-5A implications where Mt. Juliet is tied with Green Hill and Station Camp at 2-0 while the Wildcats are 1-1.
“That’s always going to be the thing for us,” said Perry, who admitted the trip to Lebanon in a couple of weeks may be different because the Blue Devils are now in a different class. “Our players will be focused on whether we won a region game when we wake up on Saturday.
“Not letting emotions keep us from playing fundamental football.”
“It is what it is,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Bears’ dominance. “They’ve had the upper hand. That has nothing to do with this game. Hopefully, we can stay in the game and win it in the fourth quarter.
“If we can find a way to win this game, we’re back in the region hunt.”
Mt. Juliet’s two-quarterback system may be down to one as Griffin Throneberry faces a one-game suspension after he was ejected for kicking a player at White County last week. The school is appealing the suspension to the TSSAA.
“He had a player lay on him and he was trying to get up,” Perry said. “He bucked up and (the officials) determined he kicked someone on his way up.”
Even without Throneberry as a passer or receiver for much of last Friday, Stephen Swoner completed 18 of 24 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score.
“They like throwing the ball around more than last year,” Dedman said of the Bears. “Their two-quarterback system is working really well for them. They’re pretty explosive. They get the ball around to a lot of different people. Their line is pretty good as well. They do a good job pass blocking and run blocking.”
Mt. Juliet is just as multiple on defense with 40, 50 and 3-3 stack looks.
“They’ve got a couple of different looks they like to do,” Dedman said. “They like moving people around. They slant a lot. The linemen do a good job of taking up blocks and letting the linebackers run free.”
Wilson Central is 4-1 against a schedule where three of the Wildcats’ opponents share the same record, including the team they lost to, Green Hill.
“Four-and-one and battle tested,” Perry said of the Wildcats, whose roster is thinner than many schools their size. “They beat a 4-1 ranked Springfield team. They beat a 4-1 Lebanon team. They’ve played a tough schedule and they’re 4-1.
“You always want to have depth, but their staff has done a good job platooning where they need to.”
Wilson Central revolves around senior running back/linebacker Blake Hobbs.
“One-hundred% it starts with 32,” Perry said of Hobbs. “He’s a heck of a football player on both sides of the ball.
“What we like about him as coaches and studying him on film, he’s got an old-school mentality about getting to the ball with bad intentions. That’s a compliment. He’s done it for awhile. There’s nobody over here surprised at what he’s doing.
“He’s cerebral. There’s a rhyme and a reason he’s done what he’s done. You like coaching intelligent football players. He’s got enough speed to do damage past the first level. He can make a cut and make us pay.”
Mt. Juliet will also debut a new 47-by-37-foot LED videoboard, which is being installed this week next to the north end zone goalpost, replacing the scoreboard, which will become a sponsor board, which will move to the area in front of the indoor facility. Perry said the Little Rock, Ark., company making the board has numerous jumbotrons in Texas and Arkansas, but that this will be the first in Tennessee, at least until Lipscomb Academy gets one online possibly in time for the playoffs.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Perry said. “A lot of hard work’s been put into it.
“We’re excited about our student production team running this.”
Perry said the board can also be used for movie nights, e-games, signing days and graduation ceremonies.
“We’re going to do a lot more than Friday night football,” he said. “We want this to be a community jumbotron.”
Lebanon at Lincoln County
Falcon Stadium, commonly known as “the Pit”, has been a house of horrors for Blue Devil football since its first trip there during the 1988 playoffs. With the exception of an overtime playoff win in 1992, Lebanon wins have been rare, if not non-existent, in Fayetteville.
But Lincoln County, with a proud past, is struggling while co-existing with the relatively new Fayetteville High School, which is the defending 1A state champions. The Falcons edged Spring Hill 21-20 in double-overtime last week for their first win of the season. It was also the last victory there for Kevin Rose, who was dismissed as coach Monday after just 14 games in which his team went 4-10. Assistant coach Eddie Cunningham will take over as interim coach the remainder of the season.
On the flip side, Lebanon will make the trip south with a 4-1 record.
“It’s a long bus trip, several hours on a bus,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “It’s homecoming and at a historic venue. We’re hoping we’re mature enough to handle all of that.
Gentry said the Falcons are a spread offense and run a 4-4 defense with a mix of 3-4 thrown in.
“They’ve got some speed and some size,” Gentry said. “But most of their speed is at Fayetteville .
“A young team going through some growing pains right now.”
The Blue Devils are going through some pains of a different sort right now — injuries. Running back Devin Greene, who was injured two weeks ago against Siegel, was running around Monday and Gentry said he was hopeful of a gametime decision. Center Chris Walker has an ankle issue and wasn’t expected to play. Linebacker Copeland Bradford is rehabbing a kneecap which popped out during the second quarter at Wilson Central in Week 2 and Gentry is expecting his return before the end of the season.
Watertown at Upperman
In a game of low-risk, high-reward, Class 2A Watertown travels to 4A Upperman for a meeting between teams ranked No. 10 in their respective classes which could help prep the Purple Tigers for the playoffs.
The Bees are 4-1 with convincing wins over larger-school neighbor Cookeville and region rival Cumberland County as well as a COVID victory when Trousdale County was unable to play. Their loss is a 19-14 setback at defending 1A state champion Fayetteville, which defeated Watertown by three touchdowns in Week 1.
“That’s why we play these games,” said Watertown coach Gavin Webster, whose Purple Tigers are 3-2. “They make us a better football team and hopefully get us ready for the playoffs.”
Upperman runs a two-back offense with and without a tight end. Defensively, the Bees run a 3-3 stack.
“They got decent size, decent speed,” Webster said. “They can do a little of both (run and pass). They prefer to run the ball.”
Webster said the 3-3 stack was developed years ago to stop the pass, but that coaches today often use it on all downs.
“It’s like a 3-5 except the defensive ends are off the line of scrimmage,” he said. “It’s like they have three down linemen and five linebackers.”
Maplewood at Friendship Christian
The Panthers are 1-3 with their win coming in Week 1 30-22 over Hunters Lane. They’ve lost to Mt. Juliet, Smith County and Stratford and sizable margins. But they are no strangers to Pirtle Field. In fact, a thunderstorm kept them from becoming the first opposing team to experience the artificial turf for a preseason scrimmage in 2019.
“It’s a team we’re very familiar with because we’ve scrimmaged them every year the last few years,” Commanders coach John McNeal said. “This year we were able to get them on the schedule.
“Very athletic. Got a new coaching staff, so they’re having to adjust to that.”
That new staff, led by Erik Davis, apparently used its Week 4 bye week to make some major Xs-and-Os adjustments to its balanced offense as well as on the defense.
“The last game, they did a lot of formations they hadn’t been doing,” McNeal said. “A couple of weeks ago, they didn’t run but a couple of different formations.
“(The defense) looks like a 4-3 one game and then the last game they ran an odd front.
“They’re very aggressive.”
Friendship is 2-3 and coming off a 28-21 loss to King’s Academy in which the Lions’ eventual winning touchdown came off a fumbled snap in the end zone. But McNeal saw other things as well.
“We gave up a couple of third-and-15s,” he said. “We sacked the quarterback and had a horse-collar call.
“It’s part of the game. It’s a lot of small things there and there. It was a close game and sometimes those small things come into play.”
White County at Green Hill
This could be a relatively fast game if both teams do what they do best, which is running the football. Green Hill’s Brax Lamberth is a handful of yards shy of 700 for the season.
Then there’s White County junior Malaki Dowell.
“Really, really good running back, probably the best we’re going to see all year,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of Dowell, who is also around the 700-yard mark for the year. As a freshman, he passed for 1,500 yards and ran for 1,000. “We’re going to have our work cut out for us trying to tackle him.
“He plays everywhere. He plays receiver. He plays quarterback. He plays running back.”
Crouch said White County runs the ball 86% of the time behind a big offensive line.
“Real big. Their smallest guy is 6-2, 260,” Crouch said. “I think they range from 6-2 to 6-6 up front. Really good up front. They’re a physical team.”
White County runs a four-man front. Senior Maliki Billings was cited by Crouch for his play on both sides of the line.
“He comes off the ball really well,” Crouch said of Billings. “Their two tight ends play middle linebacker. Dowell plays cornerback (and safety).”
These teams were set to play a bowl game on The Hill last November before COVID prompted the game’s cancellation. The Warriors are 3-2 for the season, but both losses are in Region 5-5A while Green Hill is 4-1, 2-0.
“This will be big for region seeding,” Crouch said. “It’s big for those on the cusp of making the playoffs.”
Of course, it’s still early enough in the season to say all seven teams are at least on the cusp of qualifying as one of the top four teams. Green Hill barely survived a trip to winless Hillsboro, winning on a two-point conversion in the final minute.
“We played well,” Crouch said of the 21-20 squeaker. “They threw two go-routes to a guy who has offers from SEC teams.
“Davidson County not playing football last year and not working out, they’re getting better week by week… People will look at the record, and the record is not reflective of who they are.”
