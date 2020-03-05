After tornado, Mt. Juliet flattens Clarksville 70-39

SPRINGFIELD — At the end of an awful day for the community of Mt. Juliet, it’s boys’ high school basketball team gave the town something to smile about by reaching the Region 5-AAA final and sectional with a 70-39 win over Clarksville in the semifinals.
One year ago, the Golden Bears entered their region semifinal at Gallatin having had to go through a morning shoot-around in the dark and later consoling a teammate who had been involved in an afternoon car accident. The day ended with an upset loss to the host Green Wave.
This time, it was a tornado which tore through their community. But the Bears, after a slow offensive start, tore through Clarksville to improve to 27-3 for the season going into today’s 7 p.m. final against Northeast, a 44-42 winner over Station Camp in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
With Mt. Juliet taking the brunt of the storm instead of Gallatin (Station Camp), Clarksville (CHS and Northeast) or Springfield, it was largely left to the Bears to decide whether to postpone the tournament a day (which a few did) or going ahead and play.
“Ms. (principal Leigh Anne) Rainey called and said we could play,” coach Troy Allen said. “I talked to the (athletic director) here and I think the ball was sort of in my court. All the coaches are friends of mine and they said, ‘Man, whatever you need to do.’ I just felt like we needed to play. I got a mature team that comes to play, comes to practice. I had a coach come watch us practice today and he said that’s unbelievable what you just did.
“It’s a credit to these guys. We got maturity. We got some winners.”
Following a moment of silence for the Mt. Juliet community before the game, it took a few minutes for the winners to get going as 3:14 had elapsed before the first point was scored and another 50 seconds for the first basket to drop through the hoop. But the Bears scored the first eight points and, other than a Clarksville run in the second-quarter which saw the Wildcats cut a 27-8 deficit to 27-15, the Bears dominated play, ending the first half with a Gage Wells fadeaway off an offensive rebound for a 42-18 lead.
In Allen’s 16 seasons in Mt. Juliet, his Bears have always emphasized pressure on both ends of the court. Factor in scorers such as Will Pruitt, who poured in 26 points, Riggs Abner and Charles Clark with 10 apiece and Wells with nine, and MJ rarely gives opponents an opportunity to breathe.
“Our philosophy is, offensively, we want to play as fast as we’re capable of playing and defensively, it’s going to be based on a man-to-man,” Allen said. “This year, we’ve been able to pick up fullcourt which we haven’t done much in the past, but it’s always, at the end of the day, how we play halfcourt man. We play it pretty well.
“We want to put pressure on free-throw blockouts. We want to put pressure on them on inbounds plays. Constant pressure… We wear teams down a lot of times. It might not be working until the third quarter it’s going to work. We’re relentless. We’re in condition and we’ve some depth and we just keep pounding away.”
Mo Ruttlen finished with four points for Mt. Juliet while Jacob Burge and Paxton Davidson each dropped in three, Isaac Thompson and Griffin Throneberry two apiece and Josh Keck a free throw.
Clarksville, which tried to stay in the game with the 3-point shot, got three from Jaheim Berry, who led the Wildcats with 11 points as they finished an 18-10 season.
Next up on the Bears’ bucket list is their first-ever region championship, which would result in their first-ever home sectional at 7 p.m. Monday.
“We all know what we have an opportunity to do. We got a chance to go to the state tournament again,” said Allen, whose Bears went to state by winning a road sectional two years ago. “We got a chance to win region again, our first time. It’s an exciting time.”
