After tragedy, Phoenix face trip to Pikeville in MSC opener

When last seen on the field two weeks ago, Cumberland was basking in the glow of an overtime victory which put the Phoenix at 2-0 for the season.
Hours later, a fatal crash involving five current or former players drastically altered the mood of the team as former player Marcus Webb was killed and sophomore Brandon Pace Jr., who started at cornerback in the win over Webber International, was left in critical condition in Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The other three were hospitalized and have been released. The driver, former player Jamir Johnson, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault.
Last week’s scheduled game at Reinhardt in Waleska, Ga., was canceled.
But now it’s time for life to go on for the remainder of the Phoenix, who returned to practice Monday for today’s 2 p.m. CDT Mid-South Conference opener at Pikeville (Ky.). Practice was canceled Thursday so players and staff could attend Webb’s funeral in west Tennessee.
“The kids, we told them to treat this as two hours to get away,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said as practice was getting under way Wednesday outside Nokes-Lasater Field. “For them it’s good to get back in some type of routine as well.”
Part of that routine is preparing for a Pikeville team which took its open dates at the beginning of the season. The Bears played their first game last week and outscored Kentucky Christian 54-33.
“It’s kind of hard to dissect all of it,” Mathis said of the video from that game, noting it looked a lot like an opening game. “Kentucky Christian is not a very good football team… so it’s hard to judge how they are.
“But it was good to see, ‘okay, these are the guys that are going to be playing’. And we more or less know. Coach (Corey) Fipps doesn’t change his offense. He’s going to do what he does. And Coach (Chris Elliott), the defensive coordinator, he does, so we know what they are going to do.”
Fipps is part of the Hall Mumme coaching tree, which means lots of passing. Three Pikeville passers completed 39 of 54 tosses for 500 yards and five touchdowns against Kentucky Christian.
Lee Kirkland posted most of the numbers, going 26-of-33 for 390 yards and four scores, one of which was a 98-yarder to Diego Soto, who caught nine balls for 149 yards. Alex Sanders caught 11 passes for 84 yards while three of Derrick Griffith’s five catches were for TDs as he finished with 80 yards.
“They’re an Air Raid on offense,” Mathis said. “They’re going to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands a bunch.
“On defense, they’re a 3-4… Kentucky Christian did some good things on them. They put up some points. But they also gave us a bunch of points.”
For the players and staff who traveled almost to Memphis, they’ll have to turn around and travel to the eastern tip of Kentucky while still mourning the loss of a teammate and praying for the survivors.
“We almost got to take this like it’s a job and you got to be professional and do what you’re supposed to do when you get up there,” Mathis said. “I think the guys have responded real well this week and will do that.”
Redshirt freshman Jonathan Singleton, listed as Pace’s backup at right cornerback on the two-deep chart, is expected to move up to the starting slot today. Singleton hasn’t posted any defensive statistics this season. Pace had eight tackles through two games.
There are more injuries on offense despite the unscheduled open date last week. Veteran receiver Shaw Niblett, who caught seven passes in the opener against Point, suffered an ACL tear against Webber and is out for the season, Mathis said. He missed last season after tearing his other ACL.
Also, running back Corey Johnson expected to miss today’s game with a knee issue. He rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago.
“It’s not a big issue,” Mathis said of Johnson. “We’re going to hold him out this week and have him back for Georgetown (next week at Nokes-Lasater). We’re pretty set with the team that we played, other than the three (Pace, Niblett and Johnson), against Webber.”
