After tragedy, Phoenix face trip to Pikeville in MSC opener

Cumberland strong safety Ryan Brown, a Lebanon High-alum, makes an early tackle against Webber International two weeks ago.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

When last seen on the field two weeks ago, Cumberland was basking in the glow of an overtime victory which put the Phoenix at 2-0 for the season.

Hours later, a fatal crash involving five current or former players drastically altered the mood of the team as former player Marcus Webb was killed and sophomore Brandon Pace Jr., who started at cornerback in the win over Webber International, was left in critical condition in Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The other three were hospitalized and have been released. The driver, former player Jamir Johnson, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault.

