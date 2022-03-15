After week-long break, Blue Devils gear up for state quarterfinals

A week after a massive hoops celebration, it’s back to work for the Lebanon Blue Devils as they face a talented Clarksville team in the state basketball tournament tomorrow.
The 28-6 Blue Devils will battle the 26-2 Wildcats in what is now a scheduled 5:45 p.m. tipoff (earlier brackets listed a 6 o’clock start) Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
“It seems like it’s been a month since the substate game,” coach Jim McDowell said Monday. “It was a great night.
“We took a couple of days off after that and practiced down at Lipscomb and at TSU to get used to shooting in an arena-type setting,” McDowell said. “I think we’re going to do a send-off four our guys (today) during our focus period.
“We’re going to take our guys over (today) because I only have a handful of guys who’ve ever been to a boys’ state tournament game with COVID and everything going on. We’re going to watch some games (Tuesday) afternoon… We’re going to stay in Murfreesboro (tonight), try to get them away, make sure we’re controlling that type of stuff. We’ll make sure they’re getting some good meals. Then, we’ll do our shootaround at Blackman High School on Wednesday, last pregame walk through. Do a pregame meal and then slide over and watch some of the games before ours and be ready to go.”
Clarksville’s lineup features all five starters in the 6-0-to-6-2 range, giving the Blue Devils a size advantage inside. But the Wildcats, who lost to eventual champion Houston in last years’ quarterfinal round, have a couple of high scorers in seniors J.J. Wheat and Jaheim Berry. Wheat is a four-year starter with over 2,000 points in his career and is averaging over 20 points per game this year. Berry is averaging around 16 per contest. Post Arnett Hines, who stands 6-2, averages eight points per outing.
“They really make them go,” McDowell said of Wheat and Berry. “They run a five-out motion offense and they play a tough, physical, aggressive, man-to-man defense.
“We do definitely have a size advantage, something we have to take advantage of… They do take a lot of perimeter shots, but Wheat does a really good job of attacking and getting to the rim and getting to the free-throw line. He and Berry are both over 80-% free-throw shooters. Defending without fouling is going to be a big key, and also rebounding… They rebound really well, especially on the offensive glass. Rebounding, limiting them to one shot and taking care of the ball and executing on offense are going to be the keys.”
Lebanon’s 6-8 Jarred Hall is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds while 6-6 Yarin Alexander is putting up 16 and seven per game. Jaylen Abston and Wyatt Bowling are both averaging around eight points, McDowell said.
The winner will play either Bearden or Cane Ridge at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Though tournament tradition says to focus primarily on the opponent at hand, McDowell and his staff have done some preliminary homework on those two as well as Coffee County, Dobyns Bennett, Bartlett and Beech in the other bracket should the Blue Devils reach Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship game.
Lebanon lost to Cane Ridge 71-47 in the season opener four months ago. The Ravens, the defending state runners up, are 25-6, but all six defeats are to out-of-state teams. They are led by Alabama-signee and Mr. Basketball finalist Brandon Miller, who averaged over 25 points and almost eight rebounds during the regular season.
“We will have a day in between (the quarterfinals and semis) to make sure we got all our film,” McDowell said. “We have done some preliminary stuff, but we are totally focused on Clarksville right now.”
The other two Mr. Basketball finalists — Bearden’s Elijah Bredwood and Bartlett’s Amarr Knox — are also in this tournament. In addition to Cane Ridge, Lebanon also faced Beech less than two weeks ago in the Region 5-4A finals and saw Coffee County in camp last summer.
“There’s a lot of water under the bridge,” McDowell said of the Coffee County game last June.
As for Cane Ridge, that Hall of Champions game at Campbell Brandon Gym came during Lebanon’s football playoff run.
“We were still without our football guys, which has proven to be three of our top 6 or 7 guys right now,” McDowell said. “That game was midway through the second quarter was a tie game. They finished up the first half and made a run.
“The fact that we have played them there is something of a familiarity even though it was a long time ago. We can pull it up and talk about some of that kind of stuff.”
Cane Ridge and Bartlett may be considered favorites by many to reach Saturday.
“Once you get over there to Murfreesboro, you got to take it one game at a time,” McDowell said. “We’re very excited to still be playing and looking forward to teeing it up against Clarksville on Wednesday night.”
