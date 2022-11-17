GLADEVILLE — Anyone wondering where Wilson Central’s boys would get points with the graduation of Adler Kerr found an answer Tuesday night: Austin Alexander.
Alexander poured in 32 points as the Wildcats pulled away down the stretch to a 55-45 season-opening win over visiting Station Camp in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
Alexander drained at least one 3-pointer in each quarter, including two in his 18-point fourth quarter. One of those 3s came from the corner midway through the period to put Central ahead to stay 41-40. His 12-of-14 free-throw shooting in the period enabled the Wildcats to pull away.
“He’s been a two-year starter for us,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said of Alexander. “Played a little as a sophomore, more of a defensive role. Stepped up last year as a junior, scorer defender. Managed to get an all-defensive player as a junior. Now his senior year we’re going to need him to score a little bit.”
Wilson Central led 13-8 at the first-quarter break and 21-15 at halftime. But the Bison thundered back to catch the ‘Cats at 24-24. The teams went back and forth as they went into the fourth even at 33-33.
Ethan Thomas added 11 points for Central while JaMichael Mitchell finished with five, Josh Moore three and Skyler Cross and Triston Blackburn two each.
Ben Ogan led Station Camp with 12 points while Grady Parsons put in 10.
“Station Camp’s a really good program,” Teeter said of the Wildcats’ former District 9-AAA rival under new coach Andrew Perry, who has taken the reins from longtime coach Seth Massey. “We’ve played them four years now inside and outside district play, and now in the region… They got a lot of seniors. They’ve been there, done that. So for us to be able to come out and play the way we did on our court opening night is a big deal.”
Wilson Central will play in the Summit Playday on Saturday for a double header against Independence and the host Spartans.
Hall’s 35-10 lift Lebanon to opening win at Cane Ridge
ANTIOCH — In a battle of 2022 state tournament teams, Jarred Hall began his senior season with a triple-double to lead Lebanon to an 86-69 win at Cane Ridge in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night.
While former Cane Ridge star Brandon Miller is beginning his college career at Alabama (he scored 19 points in the Crimson Tide’s win over South Alabama on Tuesday), Hall has one more year with the Blue Devils before he matriculates at Tulsa. Hall poured in 35 points, took down 10 rebounds and passed for seven assists. He also sank 7 of 8 free throws.
Many of the passes may have gone to new big man Landen Engles, who scored 12 of his 21 points in the first quarter as the Blue Devils built a 26-13 lead. Lebanon led 44-34 at halftime and 68-45 going into the fourth.
Wyatt Bowling, who announced his verbal commitment to play college baseball for Trevecca last week, notched nine points while Caden Baird buried a pair of 3-pointers on his way to eight. Brice Njezic finished with five points, Brody Reasonover a 3 and Chaseton Dixon and Grayson Galentine two each.
The Ravens did their damage from the perimeter. Da’Ron Hall hit two 3-pointers on his way to 26 points while Ayvion McCleton’s 14 included four triples. Kelvin Lusk sank two treys on his way to 10 points.
Lebanon will open its home schedule tonight when the Blue Devils welcome Clarksville Academy to Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Friendship edged by FRA
Friendship Christian fell short to visiting Franklin Road Academy 59-56 Tuesday night in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders led 11-7 at the first-quarter break before FRA rallied to a 26-24 halftime edge and 44-41 going into the fourth. Friendship missed a potential-tying 3-pointer at the end of the game.
Nemo Holmes knocked down four 3-pointers to lead FRA with 21 points while B.J. Wesley’s 12 included two triples. E.J. Jordan added 10.
Colby Jones drained four triples to lead Friendship with 18 points. Noah Major hit two 3s for half of his 12 while Charley Carpenter added 11. Riggs Rowe racked up eight points, Kaelin Horton a 3 and Sam Duckwiler and Dez Boone two each.
Friendship will travel to Hendersonville tonight to wrap up the Hall of Champions portion of the schedule.
Green Hill falls to Franklin
MT. JULIET — Sam Mewborn buried five 3-pointers to lead Franklin with 21 points Tuesday night as the Admirals spoiled Green Hill’s season opener 66-59 in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Admirals sailed to a 15-7 first-quarter lead before the Hawks rallied to a 26-25 halftime edge. Green Hill was up 44-43 going into the fourth.
Sam Medalie sank two triples as he scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime, including nine in the fourth. Davis Long dropped in 11.
Kenny Ellis swished three triples to lead Green Hill with 19 points while big man Jason Burch scored 16. Garrett Brown notched nine points, Parker Overath seven, Antjuan Welch and Rex Harmon three each and Aaron Mattingly two.
Green Hill will travel to Clarksville tonight.
