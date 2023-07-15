Cumberland sports information director Kyle Allen has been named the 2022-23 Mid-South Conference Bill Sergent Sports Information Director of the Year, conference officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

Allen receives this honor for the second year in a row, following the completion of his fourth year as Cumberland’s sports information director. This marks the fourth time a Cumberland SID has won the award.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.