Cumberland sports information director Kyle Allen has been named the 2022-23 Mid-South Conference Bill Sergent Sports Information Director of the Year, conference officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
Allen receives this honor for the second year in a row, following the completion of his fourth year as Cumberland’s sports information director. This marks the fourth time a Cumberland SID has won the award.
The award is named after the University of the Cumberlands’ former SID Bill Sergent, who served as the university’s sports information director for 24 years.
“I am very honored and humbled to be voted by my peers for this award,” Allen said. “We have a great group of sports information directors and to receive this award again is an honor.
“This award is again a testament to our staff and the great work they do. Our graduate assistants Nikki Carey and Dillon Miller, our broadcasting director Thomas Denney and each of our announcers — Jon Boyce, Randy Sallis, Bob Lea and Christian Kaposy — each of them are always wanting to continue to push the envelope in helping Cumberland University athletics gain exposure. I am grateful for them as they help us improve.”
Allen was selected by a vote of his peers within the conference. Individuals are not allowed to vote for themselves.
“I am so proud of Kyle on being named the Sports Information Director of the Year in the Mid-South Conference for 2022-2023,” Cumberland athletic director Ron Pavan said. “He won this award last year too and has helped transform the department. His work ethic is unmatched.”
Allen is responsible for all sports information and media relations for the Phoenix’s sports as well as handling the video and audio broadcasting for Cumberland sporting events.
Before his role as the SID for Cumberland University, Allen was a four-year letter winner on the Phoenix baseball team, including being a part of the 2014 national championship team. After the completion of his baseball career, he spent two years working as an athletic administration graduate assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.