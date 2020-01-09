Allison sets Watertown girls' 3-point record

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat/File
Brittni Allison set a Watertown girls' record with eight three-point baskets during last Friday's win at Trousdale County. Her effort, on 11 shots, broke the mark of seven set by Shelby Mofield in 2013-14. According to Watertown's Ken Fountain, who keeps a record of Wilson County high school sports statistics, Mofield sank seven triples on two occasions after Nikki Sanders did it once a few years earlier.
Allison's 34 points are two shy of the modern scoring record of 36 set by DaeDae Nunley and one behind runner-up Jill Gwaltney, who set the mark with 35 in the mid-1990s. Those are the program records since Tennessee girls began playing 5-on-5 in 1979, a few years after Debbie Loftis set the Tigerette mark of 55 under the old 6-on-6 style of play.
