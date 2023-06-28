Allmendinger’s 17th career Xfinity win proves versatility

A triumphant AJ Allmendinger hoists his newly-won Gibson Guitar in Victory Lane after winning the Tennessee Lottery 250.

 Mark Bellew• All Hands Fire Photos

GLADEVILLE — Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger held off an especially spirited field in double overtime to claim his first oval race victory of the season in a dramatic Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway last Saturday afternoon.

The popular veteran led the final 20 laps and got an impressive final restart to launch his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet from the pack and drive off to a 1.323-second win over runner-up Riley Herbst in a race that included a record-tying 11 caution periods and 17 lead changes among 11 different drivers.

