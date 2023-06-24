Ally 400 declared sellout

Chase Elliott is the defending champion of the Ally 400.

 Democrat file photo

Sunday’s Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is a grandstand sellout, track officials announced Thursday.

A limited number of standing-room-only and premium experience tickets remain for the 6 p.m. race, which will be televised locally on WSMV 4 and nationally on NBC

