Ally 400 declared sellout

Sunday’s Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is a grandstand sellout, track officials announced Thursday.
A limited number of standing-room-only and premium experience tickets remain for the 6 p.m. race, which will be televised locally on WSMV 4 and nationally on NBC
Tickets remain available for today’s 2:30 p.m. Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race. Kids 12-under can get in free with a paid adult.
Sunday’s sellout is the second in the three-year history of the Ally 400, which marked the debut of Cup Series racing at Nashville Superspeedway and return of NASCAR’s top series to Middle Tennessee following a 38-year absence.
NSS joins Daytona, Phoenix, Southern California, Atlanta, St. Louis, North Wilkesboro and Charlotte with Sunday sellouts this season. Fans from nearly every state contributed to the Ally 400 sellout, a press release said.
“We are so appreciative of NASCAR Nation supporting Nashville Superspeedway’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series and the buzz around this year’s Ally 400 has been tremendous,” Matt Greci, senior vice president and general manager of Nashville Superspeedway, said in the release. “The sellout for Sunday’s race confirms our position as one of Nashville’s leading sports and entertainment destinations and we look forward to an amazing race on Sunday as NASCAR’s best drivers take the green flag in the Ally 400.”
The Green Room Lounge and Pit Road Club premium areas have both sold out. But upgrades remain available with the pre-race track pass and fan walk pass. Fans can also lock in their tickets for next year’s race with a $50 deposit. For more information visit nashvillesuperspeedway.com.
In addition to the NBC telecast, fans not near a television can listen to the radio broadcast on Performance Racing Network which also livestreams on Sirius NASCAR Radio and other apps.
Sunday’s race is the 17th of the season and coming off the only open date of a schedule which stretches from February to November. Ten regular-season races remain before the playoffs. The 10 drivers who have posted victories have qualified for the playoffs with six spots remaining. Ross Chastain is the points leader among non-winners with Kevin Harvick (who is retiring after this season), Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman following.
Anyone looking for a prerace favorite might look at cars owned by Hendrick Motorsports. The two previous winners (Kyle Larson in the sellout 2021 season) and Chase Elliott both drive for Rick Hendrick. Both drivers also won the series championships in those seasons. Elliott missed several races earlier this year due to injury and has not won.
Martin Truex Jr., (driving for Joe Gibbs Racing) leads the points standings and has two wins this year. Others who have driven into Victory Lane and are in the playoffs are Larson, William Byron, Kyle Busch (who has won in every series he’s raced at NSS except Cup), Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
In addition to Busch, other current Cup drivers who have won here in other series include rookie Ryan Preece, who won the previous two Truck Series races here, Harvick, Keselowski and Austin Dillon.
