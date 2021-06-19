Entry list for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race:
No. | Driver | Vehicle
00 | Quin Houff | Chevrolet
1 | Kurt Busch | Chevrolet
2 | Brad Keselowski | Ford
3 | Austin Dillon | Chevrolet
4 | Kevin Harvick | Ford
5 | Kyle Larson | Chevrolet
6 | Ryan Newman | Ford
7 | Corey LaJoie | Chevrolet
8 | Tyler Reddick | Chevrolet
9 | Chase Elliott | Chevrolet
10 | Aric Almirola | Ford
11 | Denny Hamlin | Toyota
12 | Ryan Blaney | Ford
13 | David Starr | Toyota
14 | Chase Briscoe | Ford
15 | Joey Gase | Chevrolet
17 | Chris Buescher | Ford
18 | Kyle Busch | Toyota
19 | Martin Truex Jr. | Toyota
20 | Christopher Bell | Toyota
21 | Matt DiBenedetto | Ford
22 | Joey Logano | Ford
24 | William Byron | Chevrolet
34 | Michael McDowell | Ford
37 | Ryan Preece | Chevrolet
38 | Anthony Alfredo | Ford
41 | Cole Custer | Ford
42 | Ross Chastain | Chevrolet
43 | Erik Jones | Chevrolet
47 | Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Chevrolet
48 | Alex Bowman | Chevrolet
51 | J.J. Yeley | Chevrolet
53 | Garrett Smithey | Chevrolet
66 | Chad Finchum | Toyota
77 | Justin Haley | Chevrolet
78 | B.J. McLeod | Ford
99 | Daniel Suarez | Chevrolet
Practice is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. today, qualifying at 10:05 a.m. Sunday with the race at 2:30 p.m.
