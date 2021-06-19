Entry list for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race:

No. | Driver | Vehicle

00 | Quin Houff | Chevrolet

1 | Kurt Busch | Chevrolet

2 | Brad Keselowski | Ford

3 | Austin Dillon | Chevrolet

4 | Kevin Harvick | Ford

5 | Kyle Larson | Chevrolet

6 | Ryan Newman | Ford

7 | Corey LaJoie | Chevrolet

8 | Tyler Reddick | Chevrolet

9 | Chase Elliott | Chevrolet

10 | Aric Almirola | Ford

11 | Denny Hamlin | Toyota

12 | Ryan Blaney | Ford

13 | David Starr | Toyota

14 | Chase Briscoe | Ford

15 | Joey Gase | Chevrolet

17 | Chris Buescher | Ford

18 | Kyle Busch | Toyota

19 | Martin Truex Jr. | Toyota

20 | Christopher Bell | Toyota

21 | Matt DiBenedetto | Ford

22 | Joey Logano | Ford

24 | William Byron | Chevrolet

34 | Michael McDowell | Ford

37 | Ryan Preece | Chevrolet

38 | Anthony Alfredo | Ford

41 | Cole Custer | Ford

42 | Ross Chastain | Chevrolet

43 | Erik Jones | Chevrolet

47 | Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Chevrolet

48 | Alex Bowman | Chevrolet

51 | J.J. Yeley | Chevrolet

53 | Garrett Smithey | Chevrolet

66 | Chad Finchum | Toyota

77 | Justin Haley | Chevrolet

78 | B.J. McLeod | Ford

99 | Daniel Suarez | Chevrolet

Practice is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. today, qualifying at 10:05 a.m. Sunday with the race at 2:30 p.m.

