Curious decisions defined the NFL’s wacky wild-card weekend, and none more so than Tyler Huntley going high when he should have gone low.

Lamar Jackson’s fill-in had the Baltimore Ravens in position for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter at Cincinnati but with several teammates behind him to help him burrow through the line on a quarterback sneak, Huntley extended the ball toward the goal line over the top on third-and-goal from the 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.