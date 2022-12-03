GLADEVILLE — Lebanon’s freshman boys rolled past host Wilson Central 69-57 Thursday night in a game featuring the high-scoring exploits of the Wildcats’ Ja’Michael Mitchell and the Blue Devils’ Marques Anglin.
The Wildcats lost despite Mitchell’s 39 points.
Anglin came off the Blue Devil bench to lead Lebanon with 26 points. John Binion bagged a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 17 while Terrell Searcy scored 12. Evan Klemm supplied six points, Dekevioin Bass five and Jayden Cook three as LHS, which beat Siegel 57-44 last Monday, moved to 2-0.
Mitchell’s tallies included five triples for Wilson Central. Chaz Martin managed 10 points while Zeke Boyd finished with four and Brett Miers and Topher Allen two apiece.
Lebanon led 13-11 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime even at 28-28. The Blue Devils held a 45-42 edge going into the fourth.
The Blue Devils will host Beech at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court at 6 p.m. Monday.
