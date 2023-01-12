For the second straight year, there was a record number of teams that started the season ranked in the AP Top 25 and finished it unranked.

The final Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Bank was released early Tuesday and back-to-back champ Georgia was a unanimous No. 1, of course. TCU followed at No. 2, even after a record-setting beatdown at the hands of the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national title game Monday night.

